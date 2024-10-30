Former Elite Diver Yohan Eskrick-Parkinson Attempting To Make Canadian Bobsled Team

A Canadian/Jamaican diver who was a Big Ten finalist during his collegiate career has made a unique change in his sporting aspirations.

Yohan Eskirck-Parkinson, who dove four years at Northwestern University and represented Jamaica at the World Aquatics Championships, is pursuing a spot on the Canadian National Bobsled Team.

Eskrick-Parkinson, who lives in Calgary, made the decision to retire from competitive diving this past summer at the age of 24, and having completed his neuroscience degree at Northwestern, began applying to medical schools.

Then, a former strength coach of his at the MNP Community and Sport Centre in Calgary, two-time Olympic medalist Lascelles Brown, suggested he try out for the Canadian bobsleigh team.

“Every other time I’ve made a huge decision to try something new, it’s been the best decision in my life … I saw this door open for me and I thought I’ve just got to take the crazy option,” Eskrick-Parkinson told CBC.

“And I think that says something about second opportunities and really taking the leap of faith on things.”

Eskrick-Parkinson believes his diving background will help him in bobsled, primarily due to the fact that both sports are highly technical. He’s training to become a pusher, one of the two members of the four-man team who have to be explosive in pushing the sled forward before jumping in last.

Eskrick-Parkinson has been training with the Canadian National Team since August, but will step onto an actual track for the first time this week during a three-week training camp in Whistler, B.C.

“Obviously he’s at a pretty big advantage with his athletic ability and his work ethic,” said Team Canada’s pilot of the four-man bobsled team, Taylor Austin.

“But again, (that spot) is earned. He has to earn it still, and he still has to go down and see if he likes it.”

Eskrick-Parkinson competed for Northwestern in the NCAA from 2018 until 2022, where he was a three-time ‘A’ finalist at the Big Ten Championships, finishing 7th on 1-meter in 2020 and 2021, and adding a 7th-place finish on platform in 2020.

The 24-year-old also represented Jamaica at both the 2023 and 2024 World Aquatics Championships, finishing as high as 13th in the men’s 3-meter synchronized event in Doha.

He is half-Jamaican and half-Canadian, and will be eligible to represent Canada on the bobsled team internationally despite representing Jamaica previously in diving. CBC reports he will now whether or not he qualifies for Team Canada by the end of the year.

At the most recent Winter Olympic Games in 2022, Canada earned a pair of bronze medals, one coming in the four-man event in which Eskrick-Parkinson is attempting to qualify.