Pace Clark Named Head Coach of Delta State University Swim & Dive Program

Delta State University has named Pace Clark the new head coach of its swimming & diving program.

Clark, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, just a two-hour drive from campus, brings a wealth of experience in both swimming and coaching. He has most recently worked as an assistant swim coach for the Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club from 2019 to 2023.

The news comes after the recent departure of Delta State’s previous swim coach, Dan’l Murray, who left the position a month into the fall academic term to accept a club coaching job in North Carolina.

Clark was a two-time Olympic Trials qualifier in 2012 and 2016, where he finished 6th in the 200 butterfly, coming within 0.85 seconds of securing a spot on the Olympic team.

His decorated swimming career includes a gold medal at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in the 800 freestyle relay, a silver medal at the USA National Championship in 2017, and a 9th-place world ranking in the 200 fly that same year.

Clark attended the University of Georgia where he swam for the Bulldogs from 2013 to 2017, clocking in as a 12-time NCAA All-American. During his final year of college, he earned First Team All-SEC honors and won the SEC Championship in the 200 fly. He also broke the school’s records in the 100 and 200 fly in 2016, which stood until 2021.

“It’s a privilege to join the Delta State family as the new head swim coach,” said Clark. “I chose Delta State because of the strong sense of community, the university’s dedication to developing student-athletes, and the potential for growth within the swim program. I look forward to building on the team’s legacy and guiding our athletes to success in and out of the pool.”

Murray, who led the program for 14 seasons, built a powerhouse team in the water, guiding the men’s and women’s teams to 10 conference titles and 12 runner-up finishes. Under his leadership, the men’s team also achieved six top-10 finishes at the NCAA Division II Championships. The addition of Clark’s swimming knowledge and coaching skills will be crucial in continuing Murray’s success with the team.

“I feel Pace will embrace the ideals we have for our swim and dive programs at Delta State. He has experienced success in a nationally competitive environment, and we are delighted to have him add those values to our student-athletes,” said Delta State University Director of Athletics Mike Kinnison.

“Our swim program has a long-standing history of academic and athletic achievement, and I feel Pace will continue that culture and competitive spirit.”

Delta State will face off against Rhodes College on November 9 at their next dual meet. Rhodes’ Daniel Snyder will be a tough match against top Delta State swimmer Mateus Franco. Snyder’s best 100 free time of the season clocks in at 47.41, just .07 seconds behind Franco.