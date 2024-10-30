2026 “Honorable Mention” Henry Lyness Announces Verbal Commitment to ASU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Henry Lyness from Greenwood, Indiana, has made a verbal commitment to Arizona State University for the fall of 2026.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University. I am thankful for this opportunity and for my friends, family and coaches for helping me throughout my journey. Forks up! 🔱🔱”

A junior at Center Grove High School, Lyness swims year-round with Center Grove Aquatic Club and specializes in backstroke. We named him to the “Honorable Mention” section of our Way Too Early list of top boys swimming recruits in the high school class of 2026.

As a sophomore, Lyness won the 100 back at the 2024 Indiana High School State Championships with 48.06, which was not only a PB, but ranked as the 2nd-fastest 100 back in the class of 2026. He placed 6th in the 100 fly, earning a PB of 49.83 in prelims. He also picked up best times in the 50 back (22.78) leading off the medley relay. All these times were huge improvements from his freshman year, where he was 9th in the 100 back and 22nd in the 100 fly at the state meet, swimming then-PBs of 51.17 and 51.93, respectively.

A month later, Lyness competed at the Indiana LSC Senior Spring Championships. He clocked lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100 free (21.49/46.67), 200 back (1:48.21), and 200 IM (1:55.06) in prelims, and in the LCM 50/100 free (24.56/53.42), 100 back (57.72), 100 fly (56.48), and 200 IM (2:12.13) in finals. At Indy Sectionals, he added PBs in the LCM 200 free (2:00.24), 50 back (27.23), 100 back (56.85), 200 back (2:05.84), and 100 fly (56.37). He subsequently lowered his times in the 200 free (1:57.83) and 100 fly (55.74).

Best SCY times:

100 back – 48.06

200 back – 1:48.21

100 fly – 49.83

100 free – 46.67

50 free – 21.48

Lyness will be in good company in Tempe. The ASU backstrokers have already kicked off the 2024-25 season with 5 sub-48s: Ilya Kharun (45.33), Lucien Vergnes (45.79), Jack Wadsworth (46.63) Jono Adam (46.75), and Quinlan Gould (47.71).

