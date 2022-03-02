NCAA Reveals Psych Sheets, Cutlines for 2022 NCAA DI Women’s Championships

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY), Prelims/Finals

The NCAA has released its official psych sheets (along with the invite line) for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet itself takes place later this month, from March 16-19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.

YOU CAN SEE ALL THE RELEVANT DOCUMENTS HERE:

In total, there will be 322 participants at this year’s championships, which will be made up of 281 swimmers and 41 divers. Divers will be determined following the Zones, which will be held March 7-9.

We hit the projected cutline and alternates right on the money yesterday. The tiebreak for alternates with the same ranking is a comparison of the swimmer’s time to the NCAA A cut, with the swimmer who is the closest to the A cut in their event (based on a percentage of the total seconds) getting first priority.

See our previous coverage:

Top seeds by event:

Alternates:

Tennessee’s Oliva Harper is the first swimmer out. Both Tennessee and USC have a pair of swimmers in the top 10 alternates.