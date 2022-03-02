NCAA Reveals Psych Sheets, Cutlines for 2022 NCAA DI Women’s Championships

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA
- Short Course Yards (SCY), Prelims/Finals
The NCAA has released its official psych sheets (along with the invite line) for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet itself takes place later this month, from March 16-19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
In total, there will be 322 participants at this year’s championships, which will be made up of 281 swimmers and 41 divers. Divers will be determined following the Zones, which will be held March 7-9.
We hit the projected cutline and alternates right on the money yesterday. The tiebreak for alternates with the same ranking is a comparison of the swimmer’s time to the NCAA A cut, with the swimmer who is the closest to the A cut in their event (based on a percentage of the total seconds) getting first priority.
Top seeds by event:
- 500 free – Lia Thomas (Penn) – 4:34.06
- 200 IM – Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 1:52.38
- 50 free – Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 21.00
- 400 IM – Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 4:00.76
- 100 fly – Torri Huske (Stanford) – 49.43
- 200 free – Lia Thomas (Penn) – 1:41.93
- 100 breast – Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 56.72
- 100 back – Regan Smith (Stanford) – 49.23
- 1650 free – Kristen Stege (Tennessee) – 15:42.37
- 200 back – Regan Smith (Stanford) – 1:48.91
- 100 free – Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 46.86
- 200 breast – Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2:03.14
- 200 fly – Regan Smith (Stanford) – 1:50.99
- 800 free relay – Stanford – 6:50.21
- 200 free relay – Virginia – 1:24.47
- 400 medley relay – Virginia – 3:22.34
- 200 medley relay – Virginia – 1:31.81
- 400 free relay – Virginia – 3:08.22
Alternates:
- Olivia Harper (Tennessee) 100 BK – 52.47
- Aela Janvier (Southern California): 200 BK – 1:53.98
- Rosie Zavaros (Florida): 400 IM – 4:11.93
- Katharine Foley (NC State): 1650 FR – 16:17.05
- Melinda Novoszath (South Carolina): 200 FL – 1:56.15
- Kate McCarville (Tennessee): 500 FR – 4:43.10
- Emilia Sansome (Georgia): 100 BK – 52.49
- Jade Hannah (Southern California): 200 BK – 1:53.99
- Madelyn Moore (Northern Colorado): 50 FR – 22.17
- Ally Larson (Northwestern): 200 FR – 1:45.51
Tennessee’s Oliva Harper is the first swimmer out. Both Tennessee and USC have a pair of swimmers in the top 10 alternates.
