UIC Head Swimming Coach Tim Loeffler Resigns After 8 Seasons

University of Illinois-Chicago head swimming & diving coach Tim Loeffler has resigned from his position, the school announced on Wednesday. He served as the program’s head coach for the last 8 seasons.

“To have the coaching career I have had, all by the time I am 35 years old is a blessing and an opportunity I’ll never forget,” said Loeffler. “Thank you to my mentors, coaches and supporters as I wouldn’t have been able to do it without you. To my student-athletes, past and current, and to the coaches who have worked on staff, especially Susan Bromberg and Ashley Dell, the memories I have with you will leave a lasting impact on my life and you will always be family to me.”

When he was hired, Loeffler was one of the youngest head coaches in Division I swimming. He says that he’s not sure whether he’s going to stay in coaching or not, but is going to take some time to focus on himself.

“It’s time for me to focus on myself and my own well-being,” said Loeffler. “I know everything I have learned in my coaching career will help me in my next chapter.”

Loeffler was named the Horizon League Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year in 2017 and in 2021, led the women’s team to a runner-up finish at the conference championship meet: the best in program history.

The 2021-2022 season was a tough one for UIC. On top of the challenges of COVID that every program in the country faced (the Flames had a number of meets canceled), UIC was informed a week before the Horizon League Championship meet that they would not be allowed to compete after the school announced a conference change for next season. They were eventually allowed back in to the meet, but it forced the teams to scramble to get to Indianapolis after a last-minute reprieve, and both programs eventually finished 4th. The team won two individual titles in swimming and three more in diving.

Now a new head coach will lead the team into the Missouri Valley Conference next season. So far, the Missouri Valley only sponsors a women’s swimming & diving championship, and the school has not yet announced where the men’s team will compete.

Associate head coach and head diving coach Susan Bromberg, who has been at UIC since 2008, will serve as the interim head coach.