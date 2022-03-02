2022 NCAA Refresher: Full Event Schedule, Start Times & Relay Format

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 16-Saturday, March 19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Psych Sheets

We’re just two weeks out from the 2022 Women’s NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships, which makes it a good time to reacquaint ourselves with the meet format and the changes that have been made in recent seasons.

EVENT SCHEDULE

The one change to the event schedule for this year is the 200 medley relay moving to the opening night of competition—much like it is at several conference meets—along with the 800 free relay.

Relays will remain timed finals like they were last year, but the current plan is to return to the full eight-lane format for relays after they were contested with an empty lane between each team in 2021.

Moving the 200 medley relay up to Wednesday allows there to be only one relay per day for the remainder of the meet, all taking place at the end of finals.

Note: The following schedule is applicable to both the women’s and men’s NCAA championship meets.

Wednesday – Finals (6 pm ET)

200 medley relay (timed finals)

45-minute intermission

800 free relay (timed finals)

Thursday – Prelims: 10 am ET / Finals: 6 pm ET

500 free

200 IM

50 free

1-meter diving

200 free relay (timed finals/finals session only)

Friday – Prelims: 10 am ET / Finals: 6 pm ET

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

3-meter diving

400 medley relay (timed finals/finals session only)

Saturday – Prelims: 10 am ET / Finals: 6 pm ET

1650 free (timed finals/fastest heat during finals)*

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

Platform diving

400 free relay (timed finals/finals only)

*Early heats of the 1650 free will begin at 3:45 pm with the last heat to end approximately at 5:15.

For more detailed information on the championships, check out the NCAA’s pre-championship manual here.