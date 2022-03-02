Arlington Aquatic Club’s Evelyn Meggesto Commits to Miami Hurricanes

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Futures qualifier Evelyn Meggesto of Arlington Aquatic Club has verbally committed to the University of Miami’s class of 2026.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Miami! I would like to thank my family, friends and all my coaches who have supported me throughout this journey. I can’t wait to be a hurricane at the U! GO CANES ”

The Virginia native is a current senior at St Stephen’s & St. Agnes School. She recently placed 6th in the 200 free and 6th in the 100 fly at the 2022 Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League Championships in February.

Top SCY Times:

200 fly – 2:03.70

100 fly – 56.25

50 fly – 25.84

200 free – 1:52.86

100 free – 52.71

Meggesto first qualified for Futures in the 200 fly in December 2020 when she posted a 2:03.86, a time she beat three months later by .16.

While her lifetime best times wouldn’t quite have cracked the C final at the 2022 ACC Conference Championships, she would still have been a high-placing finisher in the 100 and 200 fly for the Hurricanes. Her times would have ranked her 40th and 39th, respectively.

Currently, junior Aino Otava and freshman Giulia Carvalho lead Miami’s butterfly training group. Otava finished 26th in the 200 fly at the recent ACC Championships while Carvalho topped the 100 fly for the team in 32nd place.

Meggesto also has a chance to strengthen the Canes’ 200 free group led by 5th-year Carmen San Nicolas who placed 25th in the event and sophomore Adrianna Cera who placed 33rd.

Miami women are coming off a 9th place finish at the 2022 ACC Conference Championships under head coach Andy Kershaw.

Meggesto joins Winter Juniors qualifiers Vivian VanRenterghem, Sarah Sensenbrenner, Kate Sommerstad and Hana Spaulding, and Futures swimmer Maggie Mallett in Miami’s class of 2026 commits.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.