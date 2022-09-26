NCAA Hockey Commit McKenzie Siroky Hits 1:00.7 100 Breast At Early-Season HS Meet

2022 Pioneer Classic

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Grand Rapids, Michigan

SCY (25 yards)

Results (SwimCloud)

Despite choosing to pursue ice hockey at the collegiate level rather than swimming, McKenzie Siroky is still churning out impressive performances in the pool.

Siroky, who committed to play hockey at Division I Minnesota Duluth last year, set a new state record of 1:00.48 in the girls’ 100 breaststroke last November at the MHSAA Division I Championships, lowering a seven-year-old mark previously held by six-time All-American Miranda Tucker.

Now a senior with Livonia Stevenson High School, Siroky is still swimming despite her future NCAA career being on the ice.

Over the weekend, Siroky posted some blistering times at the Pioneer Classic, an early-season MHSAA meet featuring seven different schools.

Siroky went two-for-two individually, most notably putting up a time of 1:00.77 in the 100 breast to near her best time and state record set last year, winning by more than five seconds.

The Livonia, Mich., native also topped the 50 free in 23.76, having set a PB of 23.04 last year, and propelled Livonia Stevenson to a pair of relay wins.

In the meet-opening 200 medley relay, Siroky split 27.85 on breast to help lead Kaari Peecher (28.45-back), Faith Robertson (26.58-fly) and Allie Allen (23.88-free) to the win in a time of 1:46.76.

In the 200 free relay, Allen (25.10), Robertson (25.51), Peecher (25.44) handed off to Siroky, who anchored in 23.58 to earn the team a two-second victory (1:39.63).

In what is a relatively thin breaststroking class in terms of depth (HS class of 2023), Siroky would’ve been a highly sought after recruit had she opted to swim in college instead of playing hockey.