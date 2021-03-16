Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Cheat Sheet: Where Do Scores Project After Each Event at Women’s NCAAs?

Would a seed by any other name smell quite as sweet?

Seed scoring is a particularly-unique swimming pasttime. We know that the results won’t go exactly to seed, but that doesn’t make seedscoring any less valuable.

Specifically, scoring out finishes based on seed times gives us an expectation, a baseline, a starting point so that we know whether a team is doing well or not.

Yes the 20 points (or 40 points) scored by event winners are big in team scoring, but these meets are usually won and lost by the aggregation of the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th place finishes, and specifically by who gets more of them.

Examining the seed scoring closely doesn’t box a team into its spot. Rather, it helps us, over a four-day meet, understand what we’re seeing. Did Texas score enough points on day 2 of the meet, especially with their 4 divers, to run away from Cal for 2nd place? Are they closing the gap on Virginia?

These are the kinds of questions that can be answered. Who has momentum and who doesn’t? Who has hit their taper and who’s hanging on for dear life?

In that vein, below are two versions of the 2021 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships “scorecards,” or “cheatsheets” if you will.

They show, based only on swimming scoring, how many points each team is expected to score. Diving will impact this. So will tapers (or lack thereof).

Key Inflection Points to Note:

  • The battle between SEC rivals Alabama and Georgia could be really interesting. The two teams should be back-and-forth early, before Alabama takes a big lead after the 200 medley relay. Then Georgia will spend the whole final day of racing trying to claw that back. If the Bulldogs don’t take a lead int0 that 200 medley relay (and that will be tough, with Alabama’s Rhyan White the favorite in the preceding event the 100 back), they’ll have a hard time catching the Crimson Tide.
  • Another great battle for points is shaping up between the Big Ten Champions Ohio State and the SEC Champions Kentucky. Both teams are built better for conference meets than NCAA meets, but both will be chasing Maggie MacNeil and Michigan. Ohio State needs to find some points in the 200 breast and 200 fly late in the meet to counteract MacNeil’s 100 free. The Buckeyes have entries in both races, but they’re low seeds. If a Katherine Trace, for example, can jump into the points in the 200 fly, that would be spectacular for them.
  • The Texas women should out-do Virginia and Cal in diving. The Cavaliers, with a lot of high seeds, don’t have much ‘upward’ room versus seed. Can the Texas women close that gap? They’ll have to take care of their business in the lanes to give the divers a chance. (See how Texas has done versus seed in prior years).

The Data

Download the Workbook using the menu items at the bottom of each chart to see graphs with hover-over data.

Scoring By Day

Place Team Total Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4
1 Virginia 475.5 40 157.5 147.5 130.5
2 NC State 375 30 123 119 103
3 California 355 34 102 117 102
4 Texas 334.5 32 81 124.5 97
5 Alabama 292.5 18 90.5 77 107
6 Georgia 251 22 85 38 106
7 Michigan 197 14 55 40 88
8 Kentucky 182.5 28 16 73.5 65
9 Ohio St 171 4 74 63 30
10 Stanford 169 26 67 57 19
11 Tennessee 145 12 41 34 58
12 Missouri 118 0 58 34 26
13 Florida 98.5 24 42 12 20.5
14 Southern Cali 69 0 20 19 30
15 Northwestern 59 0 28 16 15
16 Louisville 54.5 2 12 27.5 13
17 Texas A&M 48 8 3 18 19
18 Virginia Tech 38 6 5 16 11
19 Wisconsin 31 0 6 11 14
20 UNC 26 0 6 17 3
21 Arkansas 24 0 9 2 13
22 Indiana 23 10 4 5 4
23 U.S. Navy 9 0 0 0 9
24 Nebraska 7 0 0 7 0
25 UCLA 6 0 0 6 0
26 San Diego St 3 0 0 3 0
27 Utah 2 0 0 0 2
28 Arizona 1 0 0 1 0

Scoring By Event

School 800 Freestyle Relay 200 Freestyle Relay 500 Freestyle 200 Individual Medley 50 Freestyle 400 Medley Relay 400 Individual Medley 100 Butterfly 200 Freestyle 100 Breaststroke 100 Backstroke 200 Medley Relay 1650 Freestyle 200 Backstroke 100 Freestyle 200 Breaststroke 200 Butterfly 400 Freestyle Relay
Virginia 40 80 100 133.5 157.5 197.5 214.5 250.5 275 296 305 345 365 370 390 418 435.5 475.5
NC State 30 64 77 100 123 153 177 191 191 221 238 272 273 313 327 363 363 375
California 34 66 82 102 102 136 151 165 188 197 227 253 257 278 300 305 319 355
Texas 32 54 70 81 81 113 127 152 168.5 181.5 209.5 237.5 253.5 259.5 259.5 272.5 312.5 334.5
Alabama 18 48 53 53 80.5 108.5 108.5 120.5 133.5 135.5 155.5 185.5 200.5 227.5 258.5 258.5 258.5 292.5
Georgia 22 30 47 72 83 107 107 107 125 145 145 145 154 154 167 193 223 251
Michigan 14 32 34 34 51 69 70 101 101 101 101 109 135 135 151 151 167 197
Kentucky 28 28 29 34 34 44 74 77 93.5 93.5 99.5 117.5 124.5 149.5 151 169 182.5 182.5
Ohio St 4 30 36 51 52 78 89 89 89 100 109 141 141 142 145 145 145 171
Stanford 26 50 79 79 79 93 113 113 117.5 124 126 150 161 161 161 167 167 169
Tennessee 12 26 37 41 41 53 59 61 67 81 81 87 104 104 114 121 121 145
Missouri 0 28 28 28 55 58 58 58 58 58 70 92 92 92 104 104 104 118
Florida 24 34 41 53.5 66 66 66 66 78 78 78 78 86 86 87.5 87.5 90.5 98.5
Southern Cali 0 12 12 12 12 20 20 20 20 35 35 39 39 39 39 51 51 69
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 6 28 28 28 28 32 32 44 44 44 48 48 49 59
Louisville 2 6 6 6 8 14 14 21 21 27.5 27.5 41.5 44.5 44.5 44.5 44.5 48.5 54.5
Texas A&M 8 8 8 8 8 11 11 16 29 29 29 29 34 34 41 41 48 48
Virginia Tech 6 8 11 11 11 11 23 23 23 23 27 27 27 38 38 38 38 38
Wisconsin 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 17 17 17 31 31 31 31 31
UNC 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 13 23 23 26 26 26 26 26
Arkansas 0 0 9 9 9 9 11 11 11 11 11 11 24 24 24 24 24 24
Indiana 10 10 10 10 14 14 17 17 17 17 17 19 19 19 19 23 23 23
U.S. Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 9
Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6
San Diego St 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 2 2
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

