National Jr. Teamer Claire Stuhlmacher Flips Commitment From Navy To Indiana (2024)

Claire Stuhlmacher has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Indiana University next fall. The open water specialist originally committed to the U.S. Naval Academy last November.

Stuhlmacher is a senior at Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico, Virginia, and swims year-round with NOVA of Virginia Aquatics.

She was recently named to the 2023-2024 National Junior Team for the 10k. At Open Water Nationals, Stuhlmacher recorded a 14th-place finish in the 10k event, as well as a 2nd-place finish in the Junior 7.5k event.

In the pool, Stuhlmacher focuses on the distance freestyle events. She capped off her summer long course season at Summer Junior Nationals, where she finished as high as 19th in the 1500m freestyle (17:10.68). She also posted a personal best time of 8:55.41 in the 800m free, good for 23rd overall.

She ended her 2022-2023 short course season this spring at the NCSA Spring Championships. Among her top swims was the 1650, which she placed 8th in with a personal best time of 16:44.95. She also dropped in the 500, going a 4:54.86 to take 10th overall.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:53.23

500 free – 4:54.86

1000 free – 10:06.59

1650 free – 16:44.95

Under the direction of head coach Ray Looze, the Hoosiers finished 2nd as a team at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. Stuhlmacher is inside Big Ten-scoring range in the 1650, as her personal best time would have finished 16th this year.

The 1650 was a strong event for IU this past season with Ching Hwee Gan and Mariah Denigan taking 2nd (15:56.55) and 3rd (15:57.82), respectively. Similar to Stuhlmacher, Denigan also has an open water focus. She represented the U.S. at the World Championships this summer, where she secured 8th in the 10k.

Stuhlmacher joins Mary Elizabeth Cespedes, Daniela Karnaugh, and Ana Hazlehurst in the Hoosiers’ incoming class next fall.

