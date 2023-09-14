Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

National Arena Junior Swimming League Final Set For Sunday

2023 NATIONAL ARENA JUNIOR SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL

  • Sunday, September 17th
  • Allen Higgs Centre, Coventry, England
  • SCM (25m)
  • Meet Central

Drawing on the success of the 50 years-running Senior Arena Swimming League, the junior edition of England’s famed program is set to see its final take place this weekend at Allen Higgs Centre in Coventry.

Sunday, September 17th marks the third annual national final, with swimmers aged 9-12 vying for points and titles representing the top 8 teams. The top tier was narrowed down from over 100 clubs from across the country whose swimmers competed in the same 31-event program in three regional rounds which took place in May, June and July.

This year, Chelsea & Westminster represent the top qualifier with Maidenhead Marlins and last year’s winners, Guildford City, sitting in respective 2nd and 3rd place.

The Finalists for the 2023 National arena Junior League National Final and lane assignments:

Lane
1- Basildon & Phoenix
2- Poole
3- Wycombe District
4- Maidenhead Marlins
5- Chelsea & Westminster
6- Guildford City
7- Brompton
8- Camden Swiss Cottage

0
