When does Nathan Adrian stop breathing in the 100 Free? (Video)

Reported by Chealsea Howard.

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – MESA

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

Entering tonight as the third seed, 2012 Olympic champ Nathan Adrian took the victory over Joao De Lucca by a second and a half. Adrian finished in a 48.18 taking off 2.02 seconds from this morning and putting up the fastest time in the world this year. Even more impressive than the time was how he split the race. He took out the first 50 in 23.24 and came home in 24.94. Both De Lucca (49.67) and Christian Quintero (49.89) stayed consistent with their prelims swims dropping 0.02 from this morning.

The pair of New Zealanders – Daniel Hunter and Matthew Stanley finished sixth and seventh with times of 50.06 and 50.39. The only collegiate swimmer from A Final was aMarius Kush who finished eighth with a 50.54.

Top 8: