When does Nathan Adrian stop breathing in the 100 Free? (Video)

  22 Coleman Hodges | April 14th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, National, News, Video

Reported by Chealsea Howard.

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – MESA

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

Entering tonight as the third seed, 2012 Olympic champ Nathan Adrian took the victory over Joao De Lucca by a second and a half. Adrian finished in a 48.18 taking off 2.02 seconds from this morning and putting up the fastest time in the world this year. Even more impressive than the time was how he split the race. He took out the first 50 in 23.24 and came home in 24.94. Both De Lucca (49.67) and Christian Quintero (49.89) stayed consistent with their prelims swims dropping 0.02 from this morning.

The pair of New Zealanders – Daniel Hunter and Matthew Stanley finished sixth and seventh with times of 50.06 and 50.39. The only collegiate swimmer from A Final was aMarius Kush who finished eighth with a 50.54.

Top 8:

  1. Adrian, 48.18
  2. De Lucca, 49.67
  3. Quintero, 49.89
  4. Shields, 49.97
  5. Pebley, 50.04
  6. Hunter, 50.06
  7. Stanley, 50.39
  8. Kusch, 50.54

CONGER FTW

It could be just me and I could be 100% wrong but it seems like he always slows down in the final 15 m

1 month 6 days ago
Tony Stark

Unless it’s a distance event, everyone slows down in the final 15m, some swimmers slow down less than others, and that’s why they seem to accelerate.

1 month 6 days ago
Aussie crawl

Except for King Kyle…… backend speed wins the race.

1 month 6 days ago
Tony Stark

Damn it. I forgot about Kyle.

If Kyle improve his turn and underwater anywhere near Dressel’s, he’ll swim some legendary times.

1 month 6 days ago
Bigly

Unless you just got second in the Aussie trials.

1 month 6 days ago
Leto

Except Simone Manuel! Her last 15m in Rio was epic!

1 month 6 days ago
iLikePsych

And Olesiak, who was even farther behind Manuel at the 50 mark and didn’t have Cate Campbell to draft off of!

1 month 6 days ago
Aussie crawl

And King Kyle speeds up in the last 15 metres. (-:

1 month 6 days ago
Tony Stark

His Rio’s swim was incredible. Very slow start and long finish, and still registered 47.5
I think we can expect him to swim around the same time in Budapest, given his interrupted training and lack of racing.
Not sure if it will be enough to win this time around.

1 month 6 days ago
Bigly

Part of it is almost an optical illusion when he switches to straight arm. He sure didn’t slow down when he beat Magnoshow in London.

1 month 6 days ago
Bigly

Not the fastest time in the world. McEvoy went 47.9 a couple of days ago.

1 month 6 days ago
Hank

Could McEvoy ever beat or even repeat his performance in Adelaide? Or was that a fluke of some kind? That textile swim is still mind boggling to me.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 month 6 days ago
Tony Stark
I think he can. It’s not like he can’t swim fast when the field is stacked. He has swum multiple 47.6-47.7 in international meets finals. He swam 47.6 in 2014 pan pacs beating Magnussen and Adrian. He has split 46.6 in relays. So, that wasn’t a fluke. He certainly was in the best physical and mental state during last year’s trials. Remember he went 21.4 in the 50 and 1:45 in the 200. No one else has ever gone nearly that fast in both 50 and 200 in the same meet. The question is will he ever repeat that zenith. Same like Magnussen. 47.10 wasn’t a fluke but he never repeat it again so far To ask if mcEvoy’s 47.0… Read more »
1 month 6 days ago
swimswammer
Adrian’s top times in the 100: 47.52 (2012 Olympic Finals) 47.73 ( 2016 Olympic Trials) 47.83 (2016 Olympic Finals) 47.84 (2013 World Champ Finals) 47.85 (2016 Olympics) 47.89 (2012 Olympics) McEvoy’s top times: 47.04 (2016 Aussie Champs) 47.65 (2014 Aussie Champs) 47.88 (2013 World Champ Finals) 47.88 (2016 Japan Open) 47.93 (2016 Olympic Finals) 47.94 (2015 World Champ Finals) Magnussen’s top times: 47.10 (2012 Aussie Champs) 47.49 (2011 Worlds) 47.53 (2013 Aussie Champs) 47.53 (2012 Olympics) 47.59 (2014 Biliton Super Series) 47.63 (2011 Worlds) McEvoy’s younger and has more time to prove himself, but there’s a trend there, and it’s fairly similar to Magnussen. I wouldn’t call 47.04 or 47.10 flukes by any means, but compared to Adrian they have… Read more »
1 month 6 days ago
Rick81

You missed McEvoy’s 2nd fastest swim – 47.56 at Perth aquatic super series last Feb

1 month 6 days ago
Tony Stark

You also missed mcEvoy 47.82 from 2014 pan pacs.
So that makes mcEvoy swimming 6 of his top 8 in international meets.
Magnussen also swam 6 of his top 8 swims in international meets.

No difference than Adrian.

1 month 5 days ago
