Reported by Chealsea Howard.
2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – MESA
- Mesa, Arizona
- April 13 – 15, 2017
- Series Points/Money after Indy
MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS
Entering tonight as the third seed, 2012 Olympic champ Nathan Adrian took the victory over Joao De Lucca by a second and a half. Adrian finished in a 48.18 taking off 2.02 seconds from this morning and putting up the fastest time in the world this year. Even more impressive than the time was how he split the race. He took out the first 50 in 23.24 and came home in 24.94. Both De Lucca (49.67) and Christian Quintero (49.89) stayed consistent with their prelims swims dropping 0.02 from this morning.
The pair of New Zealanders – Daniel Hunter and Matthew Stanley finished sixth and seventh with times of 50.06 and 50.39. The only collegiate swimmer from A Final was aMarius Kush who finished eighth with a 50.54.
Top 8:
- Adrian, 48.18
- De Lucca, 49.67
- Quintero, 49.89
- Shields, 49.97
- Pebley, 50.04
- Hunter, 50.06
- Stanley, 50.39
- Kusch, 50.54
22 Comments on "When does Nathan Adrian stop breathing in the 100 Free? (Video)"
It could be just me and I could be 100% wrong but it seems like he always slows down in the final 15 m
Unless it’s a distance event, everyone slows down in the final 15m, some swimmers slow down less than others, and that’s why they seem to accelerate.
Except for King Kyle…… backend speed wins the race.
Damn it. I forgot about Kyle.
If Kyle improve his turn and underwater anywhere near Dressel’s, he’ll swim some legendary times.
Unless you just got second in the Aussie trials.
Except Simone Manuel! Her last 15m in Rio was epic!
And Olesiak, who was even farther behind Manuel at the 50 mark and didn’t have Cate Campbell to draft off of!
And King Kyle speeds up in the last 15 metres. (-:
His Rio’s swim was incredible. Very slow start and long finish, and still registered 47.5
I think we can expect him to swim around the same time in Budapest, given his interrupted training and lack of racing.
Not sure if it will be enough to win this time around.
Part of it is almost an optical illusion when he switches to straight arm. He sure didn’t slow down when he beat Magnoshow in London.
Not the fastest time in the world. McEvoy went 47.9 a couple of days ago.
Could McEvoy ever beat or even repeat his performance in Adelaide? Or was that a fluke of some kind? That textile swim is still mind boggling to me.
You missed McEvoy’s 2nd fastest swim – 47.56 at Perth aquatic super series last Feb
You also missed mcEvoy 47.82 from 2014 pan pacs.
So that makes mcEvoy swimming 6 of his top 8 in international meets.
Magnussen also swam 6 of his top 8 swims in international meets.
No difference than Adrian.