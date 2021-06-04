NAG Record Holder Audrey Yu Commits to Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

U.S. Open qualifier and three-time relay National Age Group Record holder Audrey Yu has committed to Northwestern University as part of their class of 2026.

“B1G things are happening!!

🤍” I’m ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University 🙂 Thank you so so much to everyone who has guided me through this long process. An even bigger thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for pushing me to be my best. I can’t wait to join the Wildcat family and be apart of such an amazing team🤍”

A junior at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Yu trains and competes with the Sandpipers of Nevada and qualified for U.S. Open in the 100 meter freestyle. In the 13-14 age group, sprint specialist Yu broke the 200 free relay NAG, the 800 free relay NAG and the 400 free relay NAG alongside her teammates of the Sandpipers. That was in 2019, and Yu has continued to drop time since. She posted her lifetime best 100 free time, which was her first time breaking 50 seconds, in December at the 2020 Las Vegas Super finals Top SCY Times: 50 free – 22.64

100 free – 49.96

200 free – 1:53.02 (relay leadoff)

100 back – 56.06

100 breast – 1:05.79

Northwestern’s sprint group is headed by senior Maddie Smith and freshman Selen Ozbilen. Smith medaled in both the 50 free and 100 free at the Big Ten Championships, posting times of 21.92 and 47.98 and broke the Northwestern 100 free school record with a 48.24 this past season. This year, Ozbilen dropped lifetime best times of 49.69 in the 100 free and 22.70 in the 50 free.

Rising sophomore Isabella Wallace is also part of the Northwestern sprint squad as she posted a 23.22 at the Big Ten Championships and her best 100 free time stands at 50.48.

Emma Lepisova, a rising junior, dominates the spring backstroke events for NU. Her lifetime 100 back is 52.36 while she has posted a 50 free 23.42 in the 50 free and a 51.97 in the 100 free.

Yu joins Lindsay Ervin, Mackenzie Lanning, Riley Huddleston and Hana Shimizu-Bowers as part of NU’s class of 2026. Ervin and Huddleston are also strong freestyle sprinters (Ervin: 22.84/50.42 and Huddleston: 22.9/50.4 50 alongside a 1:51.2 200 free.)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.