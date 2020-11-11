Northwestern Adds Kentucky HS 200/500 Free Champion Mackenzie Lanning (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lakeside Swim Team’s Mackenzie Lanning has verbally committed to the Northwestern Wildcats for fall 2022. Lanning is a junior at Sacred Heart Academy, which has won the Kentucky HS State Championships the last eight seasons straight.

I am so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University! Big thank you to my friends, family, and coaches for all their support along the way! Can’t wait to be a part of the Wildcat family! Go ‘Cats! 💜💜

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 52.44

200 free – 1:49.40

500 free – 4:51.24

1650 free – 17:09.32

100 back – 55.40

200 back – 1:58.36

100 fly – 56.77

200 fly – 2:03.57

200 IM – 2:05.55

400 IM – 4:25.08

Lanning is a versatile talent, and she projects as a mid-distance freestyler and backstroker primarily. At the 2020 Kentucky HS Champs, Lanning helped Sacred Heart to their eighth consecutive state title by earning individual wins in the 200 free (1:49.40) and 500 free (4:55.33).

In long course meters, Lanning has shown the most speed in backstroke, where she’s been 1:03.47 in the 100 and 2:15.34 in the 200; she’s within a second of Olympic Trials cuts in both. Last year, Lanning competed at the 2019 Junior Nationals and the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – East. At the latter meet, she made the 200 back C-final, finishing 19th overall with a lifetime best 1:58.36.

Northwestern’s backstroke group is led by do-everything talent Calypso Sheridan (23.84/51.31/1:52.86), a senior, and sophomore Emma Lepisova (52.36/1:52.80). Senior Ilektra Lebl (1:48.05/4:44.48) and sophomore Ally Larson (1:46.74/4:46.63) lead the mid-distance group, while the Wildcats will get top recruit Ashley Strouse next year (1:45.64/4:41.41).

Lanning joins Ohio sprinter and NAG relay record-holder Riley Huddleston in Northwestern’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

