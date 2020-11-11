Liukkonen, Jallow Among Racers At 2020 Finnish Grand Prix

2020 FINNISH GRAND PRIX

Saturday, November 14th & Sunday, November 15th

Oulu Swimming Pool, Raksila, Finland

LCM (50m)

Tokyo Olympic Qualifying Competition

Start Lists

While Jenna Laukkanen and Ida Hulkko continue on in the International Swimming League (ISL) semifinals as members of Team Iron, nearly 300 of their Finnish compatriots are set to get some racing underway this weekend at the 2020 Grand Prix.

Taking place at Oulu Swimming Pool, the two-day meet represents an Olympic-qualifying opportunity, with men’s and women’s events contested in long course meters.

As with competitions taking place around the world, this meet will be sans spectators and with a limited number of participants. Only competitors, officials, coaches, and other persons necessary for the implementation of the event have access to the competition venue.

Here are key entrants slated to race this weekend:

Ari-Pekka Liukkonen – 50m/100m free, 50m/100m breast, 50m fly

– 50m/100m free, 50m/100m breast, 50m fly Mimosa Jallow – 50m/100m back, 50m free, 50m breast, 50m fly

– 50m/100m back, 50m free, 50m breast, 50m fly Matti Mattsson – 100m/200m breast

– 100m/200m breast Riku Poytakivi – 50m fly

As for Laukkanen and Hulkko, their Team Iron is ready to take on Cali Condors, LA Current, and Toronto Titans during ISL semi-final #2 slated for Sunday, November 15th and Monday, November 16th in Budapest.