Liukkonen, Jallow Among Racers At 2020 Finnish Grand Prix

2020 FINNISH GRAND PRIX

  • Saturday, November 14th & Sunday, November 15th
  • Oulu Swimming Pool, Raksila, Finland
  • LCM (50m)
  • Tokyo Olympic Qualifying Competition
While Jenna Laukkanen and Ida Hulkko continue on in the International Swimming League (ISL) semifinals as members of Team Iron, nearly 300 of their Finnish compatriots are set to get some racing underway this weekend at the 2020 Grand Prix.

Taking place at Oulu Swimming Pool, the two-day meet represents an Olympic-qualifying opportunity, with men’s and women’s events contested in long course meters.

As with competitions taking place around the world, this meet will be sans spectators and with a limited number of participants. Only competitors, officials, coaches, and other persons necessary for the implementation of the event have access to the competition venue.

Here are key entrants slated to race this weekend:

As for Laukkanen and Hulkko, their Team Iron is ready to take on Cali Condors, LA Current, and Toronto Titans during ISL semi-final #2 slated for Sunday, November 15th and Monday, November 16th in Budapest.

