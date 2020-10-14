Riley Huddleston, NAG Record-Holder on Three Relays, Verbals to Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Upper Arlington Swim Club’s Riley Huddleston is headed to Northwestern in fall 2022. She’s a junior at Upper Arlington High School in Columbus, Ohio.

I’m super EXCITED to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Northwestern University! I am so thankful for everyone who has supported me along the way. GO ‘CATS💜💜

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 22.98

100 free – 50.41

200 free – 1:51.23

50 back – 25.50

100 back – 55.04

200 back – 2:02.84

100 fly – 56.47

Huddleston, while she was training with Ohio State Swim Club, was part of three 11-12 NAG record-breaking relays that still hold those marks. All in long course, she led off the 400m free relay and anchored both medley relays to 11-12 NAG records in 2016. Huddleston and her OSSC teammates also held the 10 & under NAG records in the 200m free relay and 200m medley relay, though those have since been broken.

At the 2020 Ohio HS Division II State Championships, Huddleston was the 50 free runner-up (23.20) and fourth-place finisher in the 100 back (55.73). She also led off Upper Arlington’s 200 medley relay (25.52) and 400 free relay (50.62).

Huddleston also competed at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals last summer, where her highest finish came in the 50m free at 38th (26.73). At a senior circuit meet shortly before pandemic hit, she clocked a lifetime best in the 100m free (57.86).

Northwestern, a team on the rise since Jeremy Kipp took over the program and now led by former associate head coach Katie Robinson, is starting to build a nice sprint free group after recent success in stroke and IM. Current freshman Selen Ozbilen from Turkey figures to be the top sprinter right now, bringing in LCM bests of 25.4/55.3, while the class of 2025 boasts #7 in the class, Ashley Strouse, who has been 22.9/49.2/1:45.4/4:41/9:40/16:01 in the SCY freestyle events.

Huddleston is Northwestern’s first verbal commitment for their class of 2026.

