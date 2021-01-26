2019 CIF State Relay Champion Lindsay Ervin Verbals to Northwestern (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Irvine Novaquatics sprinter Lindsay Ervin has verbally committed to Northwestern University for fall 2022.

I’m so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Northwestern University! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way especially my family, friends, and coaches! GO ‘CATS 💜

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 22.84

100 free – 50.42

200 free – 1:49.63

500 free – 4:59.49

100 back – 57.19

200 IM – 2:07.25

At the 2019 CIF State Championships, as a freshman at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Ervin finished fourth in the 50 free (22.95). At that meet, she also helped both of Santa Margarita’s free relays win state titles, swimming the second leg of both.

In summer 2019, Ervin competed at the Junior Nationals, where she made the 50m free C-final and placed 22nd overall (26.45). She raced at the Winter Junior Championships – West in December 2019, where she won the B-final in the 50 free (22.84) and made C-finals in the 100 free (50.53) and 200 free (1:50.89).

Northwestern is led by senior Maddie Smith and freshman Selen Ozbilen in the sprint free. Smith, this past weekend, broke the NU program record with a 48.34 in the 100 free in her first sub-49 performance ever. Smith has also been 22.4 in the 50 free in her career, while Ozbilen went 22.7/49.6 in the sprint free over the weekend in her second-ever SCY meet (she’s from Turkey).

Ervin is already fast enough to have scored in the 50 free C-final at the 2020 Big Ten Championships. She joins Mackenzie Lanning and Riley Huddleston in Northwestern’s class of 2026; Huddleston is another strong sprinter (22.9/50.4/1:51.2), while Lanning adds a 1:49.4 in the 200 free.

