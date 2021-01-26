From 1:52 to 1:44 in 200 BK Since Pandemic Hit, Matthew Van Deusen Chooses UNC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

North Carolina had added Matthew Van Deusen of Nation’s Capital Swim Club for their class of 2025. He’s a senior at Colgan High School in Virginia.

I am super excited and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of North Carolina. I want to thank my coaches at NCAP and my family and friends who helped me along the way. #goHeels!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.90

100 free – 45.31

200 free – 1:39.21

100 back – 48.49

200 back – 1:44.44

200 IM – 1:51.22

This winter, Van Deusen has seen some pretty absurd time drops. In freestyle, his pre-pandemic bests were just 21.8/47.8/1:44.8, while he’s dropped three seconds in the 100 back, almost eight in the 200 back and over six in the 200 IM. His 200 back, now, is actually a few tenths better than his 200 free was in March.

His bests came from two meets in December, the virtual Winter 18 & Under Championships and the Icebreaker Invitational. At the Winter 18&U Champs, racing at the Potomac Valley site, he blasted 48.49 in the 100 back and 1:44.44 in the 200 back– he went straight from 51 to 48 in the 100 and 1:52 to 1:44 in the 200 at that meet. At the Icebreaker Invitational, he clocked his bests in the 50/100/200 free and the 200 IM, while he also dropped lifetime bests in the 100/200 fly (51.27/1:51.79).

Chris Thames, a senior, leads the Tar Heels in the 200 back (1:41.6 from 2018), while senior Tyler Hill is the top 100 backstroker this season (46.3 last month). Van Deusen’s 200 back time is now fast enough to be on the B/C-final bubble at the ACC Championships.

Van Deusen joins Aidan Crisci, Dylan Citta, Jay Baker, Nick Radkov, Ryan Silver, Sami Moussally, and Walker Davis in the class of 2025.

