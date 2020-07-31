Distance Standout Aidan Crisci Verbally Commits to Tar Heels for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aidan Crisci from Williamsburg, Virginia has announced his verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina for 2021-22.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming career and education at UNC Chapel Hill. I’d like to thank my coaches, teammates, family, and friends, without them I would not be where I am today. Go Heels!”

Crisci is a rising senior at Williamsburg’s Lafayette High School. He was runner-up in both the 500 free (4:37.16) and the 200 IM (1:54.10) at the 2020 VHSL Class 3 State Championships in February, notching PBs in the 200 IM and in the 50 back (25.15) while leading off the medley relay in prelims. Crisci does his year-round swimming with Coast Guard Blue Dolphins Swim Team. He had a stellar meet in March at the Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. There, he finished 5th in the 500 free, 4th in the 1650 free, 25th in the 200 fly, 12th in the 200 IM, and 3rd in the 400 IM. He took home new PBs in the 50/200/500/1000/1650 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. He achieved a Summer Juniors cut in the mile and Winter Juniors cuts in the 1000 free and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:31.37

1000 free – 9:20.72

500 free – 4:32.88

200 free – 1:43.59

400 IM – 3:56.36

200 IM – 1:54.10

200 fly – 1:53.86

Crisci’s best times would have landed him among the Tar Heels’ top 5 performers in the 500/1650 free and 400 IM last season. He will just miss distance ace Dimitrios Dimitriou (4:17.77/15:28.22) and Nick Palmer (4:27.35/15:42.93) but he will overlap with Thomas Bretzmann (4:25.90/15:30.63) and with last year’s freshmen 400 IMers Alex Mays (3:56.74), Adam Kerr (3:58.40), and Andrew Rafalko (4:02.40).

Crisci will suit up with Dylan Citta, Jay Baker, Nick Radkov, Ryan Silver, Sami Moussally, and Walker Davis in the class of 2025.

