IHSA Finalist Sami Moussally Sends Verbal to UNC for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Glenbrook Swim Club’s Sami Moussally has verbally committed to the UNC Tar Heels class of 2025, their third verbal commitment on the men’s side in the last week or so.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.08

100 free – 46.39

200 free – 1:39.45

500 free – 4:33.41

200 IM – 1:51.96

After not scoring at the 2018 IHSA State Championships, Moussally made A-finals in both the 200 free and 500 free at the 2019 IHSA Champs with Glenbrook South High School. He took fifth in the 200 free and sixth in the 500 free. This February, at the 2020 IHSA Champs, he scored in B-finals of both races. There, he anchored Glenbrook South’s third-place 200 free relay in 20.56 and anchored their second-place 400 free relay in 46.06.

UNC only had two scorers in the 200 free and 100 free and one in the 500 free at ACCs last season. Moussally will get one season of overlap with Tomas Sunaglia, UNC’s top 200 freestyler last year (1:34.18), while he’ll get to campus right after their top 500 freestyler, Dimitrios Dimitriou, graduates.

Moussally joins Dylan Citta, Ryan Silver, Nick Radkov, Walker Davis and Jay Baker in UNC’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.