Summer Jrs A-Finalist Hana Shimizu-Bowers (2022) Chooses Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hana Shimizu-Bowers, a junior at New York City’s Brearley School, has announced her verbal commitment to Northwestern University’s class of 2026.

“I chose Northwestern University because of their commitment to academics and athletics and their exceptional coaches and athletes! It is the perfect fit for me and I’m so excited to join the class of 2026!! Go ‘Cats!!”

Shimizu-Bowers is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. Attached to Long Island Aquatic Club through the spring of 2020, she attended the 2019 USA Swimming National Select Camp in Colorado Springs after having gone 4:17.44 in the 400 free and 4:53.29 in the 400 IM at 2019 Summer Junior Nationals. She placed 5th in the 400 free and 12th in the 400 IM at the meet, and she finished 2019 with 18&U world rankings of #73 and #98 in the respective events. She wrapped up 2019 with a PB in the 800 free at U.S. Open, where she swam the 200/400/800 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. Most of her best SCY times date from 2019 NCSA Spring Championship, where she placed 12th in the 1650 free, and the NCSA Age Group Championship a week later. There, she won the 500 free, was runner-up in the 100 back, and placed top-8 in the 100/200 free, 200 back, 50 fly, and 200 IM. She set the 13-14 meet record in the 500 free with 4:48.94.

Shimizu-Bowers and her mother quarantined in Mexico at the beginning of the pandemic, feeling it was safer than New York City. They came back to New York in June, and at the end of the summer, she moved to Badger Swim Club in Larchmont. She kicked of 2021 with new PBs in the 200 free and 200 fly at the 2021 BAD New Year’s Time Trials in January. She now has Winter U.S. Open cuts in the 400/500 free and 1000 free; Summer Juniors cuts in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM; and Winter Juniors cuts in the 1650 free and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:46.12

1000 free – 9:57.89

500 free – 4:48.94

200 free – 1:49.92

400 IM – 4:19.69

200 fly – 1:58.63

200 back – 2:03.59

The Wildcats’ class of 2026 is shaping up to be another strong one, with verbal commitments from Mackenzie Lanning, Riley Huddleston, and Lindsay Ervin in addition to Shimizu-Bowers. With another year and a half left in high school, her times would already score at B1Gs in the 1650 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. It took 1:47.97/4:47.80 in the 200/500 to score at the 2020 conference meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.