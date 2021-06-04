SwimSwam Pulse: 36% Predict No World Records At U.S. Olympic Trials

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers how many world records would fall at U.S. Olympic Trials:

RESULTS

Question: How many world records will fall at U.S. Olympic Trials?

Zero – 36.4%

2 – 24.6%

1 – 23.6%

3 or more – 15.4%

36.4% of voters predicted no world records to fall at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials – which would match the world record output from 2012 and 2016 Trials.

The tricky part in projecting world records is that the top swimmers, the ones most likely to challenge world records, are often saving a full rest for the Olympics themselves, making world records at Trials less likely.

However, about 64% of voters predicted at least one world record would fall. In fact, 15.4% of voters were bullish enough to predict that three or more records will fall.

There are a few events where true world-record-level threats might have to be at or near their best just to make the Olympic team. The women’s 100 and 200 backstrokes are good examples. Regan Smith is the world record-holder in both events, and young enough to still be improving fast, even without a full taper. And with former world record-holder Kathleen Baker in the field along with 2016 Olympian Olivia Smoliga and young standouts Phoebe Bacon, Claire Curzan, Katharine Berkoff and Isabelle Stadden among many others, Smith herself doesn’t have too much wiggle room to save a full rest for the Olympics.

