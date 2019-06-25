Murdoch, Scott & Willmott Among Scottish National C’ships Racers This Week

2019 SCOTTISH NATIONAL OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, June 27th – Sunday, June 30th

Aberdeen Centre, Aberdeen Sports Village

LCM

With the summer’s biggest competitions on the horizon, Scottish athletes are readying with final opportunities to fine-tune their racing about a week out from the World University Games and a little longer for the World Championships.

Ross Murdoch, Duncan Scott and Aimee Willmott are among the Gwangju-bound athletes taking part in the Scottish National Open Swimming Championships, which kick-off on Thursday of this week in Aberdeen. The trio is each taking on a limited event schedule, with Scott and Willmott contesting just one event each in the 200m IM and 400m IM, respectively. Murdoch is entered in 2 races, the 100m and 200m breast.

Craig Benson, David Cumberlidge, Kathryn Greenslade and Mark Szaranek are among those headed to Italy for the World Univerity Games and each is entered to race in Aberdeen this week as well. Benson is looking to hone details in the 100m breast, while Cumberlidge is ready to take on the 50m and 100m free sprints.

Greenslade is entered in the 200m free and 200m back events at these Scottish Nationals, while Szaranek is slated to engage in jut the 200m fly.

Although she missed out on elite rosters due to recovering from an ankle injury incurred late last year, Hannah Miley continues to power her way back to racing, taking on an impressive array of 8 individual events here.