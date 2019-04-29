Benson, Vasey & Szaranek Lead Britain’s 2019 World University Games Roster

“We also have two athletes, Emily Barclay and Alicia Wilson, making their debuts at this level and the Games will provide a great opportunity for them to accelerate their development and continue their journey towards future senior success on the world stage.

“It is always a great experience to work with the BUCS team and I’m very much looking forward to an exciting programme of swimming in Naples in July.”

Ross Simpson, BUCS Deputy Chef de Mission, added, “It is fantastic to see such a high calibre of athlete selected by British Swimming for the World University Games this summer in Naples.

“GB students will have a delegation of around 135 athletes and staff and I am sure Adam and his squad will provide a lot of experience to the overall success of the team. I hope the swimming venue, Piscina Scandone, will be the scene of plenty great results, PB’s and a brilliant experience for those involved. Well done to all of those selected; as always it highlights the strength of swimming within universities.”

Great Britain is looking to improve upon its 17th place performance at the 2017 edition of the Summer Universiade in Chinese Taipei, where the nation collected just 3 medals in total. Jay Lelliott took 400m free silver, Joe Litchfield earned 200m IM bronze and Rachael Kelly collected bronze in the women’s 100m fly.

At the 2015 edition, however, GBR was ranked 9th overall with 5 medals earned overall.

BUCS team to represent Great Britain at the 2019 Summer Universiade:

Charlotte Atkinson, Isle of Man, Loughborough University

Emily Barclay, England, Loughborough University

Craig Benson, Scotland, University of Stirling

David Cumberlidge, England, Edinburgh University

Chloe Golding, England, Manchester Metropolitan

Kathryn Greenslade, Wales, Edinburgh University

Joe Litchfield, England, Sheffield Hallam

Katie Matts, England, Manchester Metropolitan

Craig McLean, Scotland, University of Stirling

Mark Szaranek, Scotland, University of Florida

Jocelyn Ulyett, England, Loughborough University

Sarah Vasey, England, Loughborough University

Alicia Wilson, England, University of California, Berkley

Abbie Wood, England, Loughborough University