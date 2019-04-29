Benson, Vasey & Szaranek Lead Britain’s 2019 World University Games Roster

On the heels of Great Britain’s roster being announced for the 2019 World Championships, the nation has revealed its 14-strong lineup headed to Naples, Italy this summer to compete at the 2019 World University Games.
Taking place July 3rd-14th, the 30th edition of the World University Games (Summer Universiade) will see a talented bunch from Britain, including two-time Olympian Craig Benson from the University of Stirling. Commonwealth Games 50m breaststroke champion Sarah Vasey is among the mix, as is former Florida Gator Mark Szaranek, who took 400m IM silver at last year’s Commonwealth Games.
Of the squad headed for Italy, Team Leader Adam Clarke said, “The World University Games is the second largest multi-sport event after the Olympics, and a great opportunity for British swimmers to compete on the world stage. The team we have nominated to represent British University and College Sport is packed with a wealth of experience, with 11 of the team in action for their home nations at last year’s Commonwealth Games, and four athletes making their second Summer Universiade appearance.
“We also have two athletes, Emily Barclay and Alicia Wilson, making their debuts at this level and the Games will provide a great opportunity for them to accelerate their development and continue their journey towards future senior success on the world stage.
“It is always a great experience to work with the BUCS team and I’m very much looking forward to an exciting programme of swimming in Naples in July.”
Ross Simpson, BUCS Deputy Chef de Mission, added, “It is fantastic to see such a high calibre of athlete selected by British Swimming for the World University Games this summer in Naples.
“GB students will have a delegation of around 135 athletes and staff and I am sure Adam and his squad will provide a lot of experience to the overall success of the team. I hope the swimming venue, Piscina Scandone, will be the scene of plenty great results, PB’s and a brilliant experience for those involved. Well done to all of those selected; as always it highlights the strength of swimming within universities.”
Great Britain is looking to improve upon its 17th place performance at the 2017 edition of the Summer Universiade in Chinese Taipei, where the nation collected just 3 medals in total. Jay Lelliott took 400m free silver, Joe Litchfield earned 200m IM bronze and Rachael Kelly collected bronze in the women’s 100m fly.
At the 2015 edition, however, GBR was ranked 9th overall with 5 medals earned overall.
BUCS team to represent Great Britain at the 2019 Summer Universiade:
Charlotte Atkinson, Isle of Man, Loughborough University
Emily Barclay, England, Loughborough University
Craig Benson, Scotland, University of Stirling
David Cumberlidge, England, Edinburgh University
Chloe Golding, England, Manchester Metropolitan
Kathryn Greenslade, Wales, Edinburgh University
Joe Litchfield, England, Sheffield Hallam
Katie Matts, England, Manchester Metropolitan
Craig McLean, Scotland, University of Stirling
Mark Szaranek, Scotland, University of Florida
Jocelyn Ulyett, England, Loughborough University
Sarah Vasey, England, Loughborough University
Alicia Wilson, England, University of California, Berkley
Abbie Wood, England, Loughborough University
Didn’t Szaranek graduate last year?