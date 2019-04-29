See 1463 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2153 Swim Jobs.

DEVELOPMENTAL PROGRAM DIRECTOR/COACH

San Clemente Aquatics was formed in 1975 and we have around 300 swimmers on the team.

HEAD COACH OF HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING AND CEO/HEAD COACH OF CLUB SWIMMING

Hawken School, one of the premier private college preparatory schools in the Midwest, is seeking an Head Coach to lead their nationally recognized swim program. The individual will serve as Head Coach, Swimming & Diving, for Hawken School and CEO/Head Coach for the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins, a multi-site 350+ member USA-Swimming club team.

OFFICE MANAGER FOR THE RACE CLUB IN CORONADO CA

Founded 2003. Two locations Islamorada FL and Coronado CA. Business centered on swimming technique camps, private instruction, online coaching and subscription video services.

AQUATICS PROGRAM

Bethany Athletic Club in Portland, OR is looking to revamp our Aquatics Program and we need passionate swimmers in order to do so! We are currently seeking an Aquatics Lead to oversee the department, Swim Instructors, Lifeguards, and an Assistant Swim Coach. For more information about these new opportunities, please check out our website at http://bethanyathleticclub.com/about-bethany-athletic-club/careers/

FULL TIME COACH & FACILITY MANAGER

The team was initially the Mill Creek Swim Team and started when our pool was built in the late 1970s. In the 1990’s the team became West Coast Aquatics and we have produced numerous Olympic Trial Qualifiers over the years. We are currently one of USA Swimming’s Bronze Medal Clubs despite our relatively small size, exemplifying our belief in quality over quantity.

DIVING COACH

The Diving Coach is responsible for the teaching of sport specific fundamentals and skills associated with their assigned sport which includes but is not limited to; observing and evaluating performance and demonstrating proper techniques, executing practice plans to improve student-athletes skill level and developing a strong coach-to-athlete relationship in alignment with the head coach’s vision and philosophy.

HEAD COACH – KANSAS CITY BLAZERS

For the past 60 years the Johnson County Park and Recreation District has been enhancing the lives of the citizens of Johnson County through its parks, quality of programs, professionalism and response to developing trends. The Kansas City Blazers are an integral part of our Gold Medal Winning operation, and the Blazers Commitment to Excellence both inside and outside the pool is Nationally recognized. The Blazers has been in operation since 1975 and produced athletes at all level of competition, including several Olympic Gold Medal winners.

ARGO SWIM FILM TECHNICIAN ( TRAVELING )

Argo is based on Kent Island, MD. Learn all about us on our Argo Swim Video website. Our company provides underwater video and accompanying voice over analysis as a service to the competitive swim community. We travel to pools across North America, filming thousands of swimmers per year. We will soon be filming for clients in Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

KANSAS CITY BLAZERS HEAD COACH

The Kansas City Blazers swim team was founded in 1975. Our athletes range in age from six years old through college. There have been five Blazers who have competed in the Olympic Games (Mark Dean- 1988, Janie Wagstaff – 1992, Catherine Fox – 1996, Scott Goldblatt – 2004, and Shannon Vreeland- 2012). The Kansas City Blazers, are committed to excellence and dedicated to developing world class citizens and world class athletes.

ASSISTANT MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH DEPAUW UNIVERSITY

The part-time assistant coach for Men’s Swimming and Diving is responsible for assisting the head Men’s Swimming and Diving coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving program at DePauw University.

AGE GROUP & POSSIBLY SENIOR COACH

757swim is looking to hire multiple full-time coaches. These coaches will lead or assist two 14 & under groups and have administrative responsibilities based on the candidate’s strengths. The Assistant Coaches will also have set office hours. The position requires someone who can work with novice level athletes as well as elite age group swimmers.

HEAD COACH – BELMONT AQUATIC TEAM (BAT) $42,500-$50,000, BELMONT, MA

The Belmont Aquatic Team is seeking experienced and enthusiastic coaching candidates for our full time (20-40 hours/week) head coach position. (Must be available most weekdays from 3:30pm on).

Our mission is to teach, train and help swimmers, of all levels, realize their highest potential. We foster and value dedication, hard work, team pride and friendships, physical and mental well-being and individual growth and progress towards excellence both in the pool and in life beyond.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS VOLUNTEER SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Florida State is taking applications for Volunteer Assistant coach to assist with our men’s and women’s swimming teams. The position reports directly to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach and is an opportunity to learn all aspects of coaching and administering a Division 1 Swimming and Diving program while working under Atlantic Coast Conference and Division 1 NCAA rules and regulations.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Dexter Community Aquatic Club is a competitive year-round swim and dive team located in Dexter Michigan with around 200 swimmers annually. We are committed to developing emotionally and physically sound athletes. We strive to teach the value of sportsmanship and teamwork through our practices and meets.

PART TIME COACHES – BLUE WAVE SWIMMING

The team is expanding rapidly. We are an organization owned program which means we are coach run (no board). We have a new ten (10) lane twenty five (25) yard short course pool along with a fifty (50) meter pool that is currently undergoing a major renovation. We have a dedicate dryland facility, weight room, indoor basketball court, classrooms and more on our twelve (12) plus acre campus located about twenty (20) minutes east of downtown Tampa.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Y is a cause for strengthening community. We’re more than your local health and fitness club. At the Y, we help build a healthy spirit, mind, and body with our core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility at the heart of everything we do.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

The Lionville YMCA in Exton, PA is seeking part-time assistant swim coaches for our youth age-group swim team. Under the direction of the head swim coach, the assistant coach will lead clinics, practices, and meets, instructing and inspiring our young swimmers in a positive manner.

HEAD COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Oversee all facets of Cleveland State University’s NCAA Division I men’s and women’s swimming and diving program. Recruit and oversee student-athletes including training and competition. Actively build, monitor and promote a standard of excellence in academic success, compliance, community service, diversity and inclusion, and student health and safety. Head Coach also manages all natatorium operations.

ALTO SWIM CLUB SENIOR COACH

Alto Swim Club is seeking a Lead Coach for the Senior 2 Group. This could be a full-time or part-time position, depending on interest and availability. Alto trains at multiple facilities in the Palo Alto area, including the Avery Aquatic Center on the Stanford University campus. The team’s mission is to offer the best developmental and high performance programs in the country. The Senior 2 Lead Coach will be on deck from 5 – 8 pm each night.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH, DURANGO COLORADO

DGO is a USA Swimming affiliated team. We currently have 75 plus swimmers in five progressive training groups: Copper, Bronze, Silver, Gold, & Platinum that train year-round with a staff of 2 certified coaches. These groups are designed to provide athletes with a fun team atmosphere where swimmers of similar ability and commitment practice together and TEAM is emphasized in a competitive setting.

PART TIME SENIOR AGE GROUP COACH

Ensworth Aquatics is seeking a highly motivated, conscientious, nurturing, and energetic coach to fill the role of Senior Coach for our year-round competitive swim team. Selected Coach will be a team player and will also support the age-group coaches and spend time coaching age-group swimmers. ENSW is an institution-owned, coach-managed swim team in Nashville, Tennessee, operating out of the beautiful Ensworth High School natatorium.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACHES AT THE OLYMPIC CLUB

The Olympic Club is looking for motivated coaches to work with swimmers ages 8-15 years old as well as assist with its Senior Group. The Coach is expected to help the athletes grow and mature as swimmers, setting goals, and preparing swimmers to increase their commitment as they age up.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH, INSTRUCTOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION

Case Western Reserve University is seeking applicants for the position of Instructor of Physical Education and Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach. This is a full-time, 9-month position with a competitive salary and excellent fringe benefits. Job responsibilities will be assigned by the Head Swimming and Diving Coach as well as the Athletic Director, including instruction of physical education classes. Position will also work with strength and conditioning for one additional sport.

DIRECTOR OF YOUTH COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

The Director of Youth Competitive Swimming is responsible for the overall tone, direction and implementation of the YMCA of Greater Des Moines youth swim team program and the “Elite” Travel Team based out of the Wellmark YMCA Branch. This position will first and foremost be on deck coaching the Elite Travel Team swimmers. This position will oversee all aspects and personnel of the Swim Team.

POOL MONITORS

In need of 10-15 pool monitors to cover 7 day a week schedule (8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.). Duties will include overseeing the pool, spa, wader and splash park area to assure rules are followed and offer some emergency services if needed (i.e. cpr, aed, etc.); as well as renting out pedal and fishing boats. To be directed by office staff as necessary. Work to begin May 23 through September 3.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The candidate must be an enthusiastic motivator with a love for the sport who is able to work well with children and be able to communicate well with the swimmers and their parents. Candidate must also be willing to be an integral contributing member of a coaching team and possess strong organizational and communication skills. Candidates must be able to coach within a pre-established training progression for athletes.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – PART-TIME

AquaTex Swim Team is looking for a part-time swim coach, to coach mainly novice/junior level swimmers (6-12 year olds).

WATERFRONT DIRECTOR-CAMP LOWE OF YMCA OF CENTRAL MASSACHUSETTS

Under the direction of the Camp Lowe Director, the Waterfront Director is responsible for the development, scheduling of swim programs/waterfront activities and supervising and support the waterfront staff. The Waterfront Director is required to enforce the policies and rules of the camp and the maintenance of proper equipment and cleanliness of the waterfront in order to provide a safe environment for the camp participants and staff.

ASST COACH SWIMMING & DIVING (528359)

Assist the Head Coach in all aspects of coaching the men’s and women’s teams which competes as an NCAA DIII program and as a member of the University Athletics Association (UAA). Additional responsibilities include serving as Aquatics Director managing the operation of the Linsey Pool.

COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY HEAD WOMEN’S DIVING COACH

This position is responsible for assisting with the overall coaching, administration, planning, management and direction of the Women’s Swimming and Diving program in NCAA Division I sports program competing as a member of the MW Conference. Assist with supervision of other personnel funded by the sport program including operations director, video coordinator, managers, interns, graduate assistants, etc.

SALARIED AGE GROUP COACHING POSITION

RSA was founded in 1960 by NC State All-American Bill Sonner. RSA is a member-owned organization that owns its practice facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. RSA’s commitment to excellence is evident from the achievements of its athletes, both in and out of the pool. RSA consistently produces nationally ranked athletes across all age groups including Junior National qualifiers. Athletes also achieve high GPAs and rank as Academic All Americans, obtaining scholastic and athletic scholarships to some of the most recognized and respected universities across the country.

ASSISTANT COACH

Fontana Aquatics Club is looking for an assistant coach. The assistant coach will work with the age group program and will have the opportunity to assist with our senior program. Background in coaching preferred but not required, current on all of certifications or completing them within first month of hiring. Additional responsibilities available if interested. This position is part time with the option of leading into the full time. Pay $15-$20 hourly. Starting between now and end of May.

ASSISTANT HEAD OF AQUATICS – SWIMMING

UWC South East Asia (UWCSEA) is a K–12 international school offering a holistic, values-based education. One of 17 UWC schools and colleges around the world, UWCSEA embraces the shared mission to make education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future.

PERFORMANCE COACH – DRYLAND SPECIALIST

RITTER Sports Performance helps swimmers go faster and coaches get better, worldwide. Through our online resources on strength and dryland training, swim technique, swim-coaching education, or race analysis–RITTER is ready to help take your swimming to the next level. Are you?

PALO ALTO STANFORD AQUATICS – AGE GROUP SWIM COACH & ASSISTANT COACH FOR SUMMER LEAGUE / ADMIN

The DZ SWIM site of Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (PASA) currently swims out of the Foothills Tennis and Swim Club in Palo Alto. We are seeking an age group coach to work with swimmers ages 14 & younger for PASA as well as for the Summer League program of the FTSC club. The position also offers the ability to be the Head Swim Instructor, Head Lifeguard and teach swim lessons.

CHIEF SWIM COACH

We have been retained by one of our clients, who are currently looking to hire a “Chief Swim Coach”for their performance centers in India.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM AND DIVE COACH

The Oklahoma Baptist University is currently accepting applications for the position of Head Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive Coach. The position coordinates the recruiting of student athletes who have the ability and potential, both athletically and academically, to achieve success at OBU.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SPRINT SWIMMING COACH

Assists the head coach in the development of a competitively successful team which represents Indiana University positively and responsibly, and which provides student-athletes the opportunity for a positive experience and climate in which to achieve their academic, athletic and personal goals.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 101,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 659,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 304,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.