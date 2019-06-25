Seemanova Cracks 5-Year-Old Czech Record In Women’s 400 Free

2019 CZECH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, June 20th – Sunday, June 23rd

Podolí Swimming Stadium

LCM

Results

Members of the Czech Republic’s World Championships roster got in some final racing before the main event next month in Gwangju, with the likes of Jan Micka, Barbora Seemanova and Simona Kubova putting up some solid performances at the nation’s Summer Championships over the weekend.

19-year-old Seemanova already nailed a new Czech National Record at the Grand Prix in Pardubice last month, hitting a lifetime best of 1:57.40 in the 200m free. But the teen was at it again, this time in the 400m free, to add another record to her resume.

Competing in the semi-finals at the Podoli Swimming Stadium, Seemanova powered her way to the wall in a 400m free time of 4:11.10. That smashed the previous Czech Record of 4:13.18 set by Barbora Zavadova back at the 2014 European Championships. Although Seemanova was slower in the final, coasting to 4:19.46 to still get the win, the teen proved she has some range with her big-time swim.

After the race, which also qualifies the teen for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by dipping under the 4:15.34 FINA B cut, Seemanova stated, “I really didn’t know I was going to get this deep under thirteen, and I was going to improve the Czech record so much. I am really excited.

Backstroking ace Simona Kubova clocked a winning 50m time of 28.33 and also won the 100m back title in 1:03.07, although she was much quicker in the semi-finals with a time of 1:00.04. Kubova already ranks as the 12th fastest swimmer in the world this season with her 100m back mark of 59.66 from the Swim Cup – Eindhoven, a time which qualifies her for her 3rd Olympic Games.

For Micka, the man who clocked a new Czech National Record earlier this year in the 1500m, was a 3-time gold medalist at these Summer Championships. Micka earned a time of 3;56.65 in the 400m free, 8:11.06 in the 800m free and 15:23.48 in the 1500m free. Modest times, but a sign that the World Championships are still several weeks away.

Another standout swimmer came in the form of Lydie Stepankova. The 16-year-old swimmer logged a semi-final 100m breast time of 1:08.56, an outing that checks-in as a new lifetime best and Junior National Record. Her tie also qualifies her for the e2020 Tokyo Olympics, dipping under the 1:09.08 FINA B cut. The teen took ultimately took gold in 1:09.68.