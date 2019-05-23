Kubova, Seemonova & Micka Will Lead Czech Republic At World C’ships

With less than 2 months to go until the 2019 FINA World Championships taking place in Gwangju, Korea, the Czech Republic has revealed its 9-strong roster containing 7 women and 2 men.

Backstroking ace Simona Kubova will join IM racer Barbora Zavadova and 19-year-old Barbora Seemanova. Seemanova most recently nailed a new Czech national record in the women’s 200m freestyle, clocking a lifetime best of 1:57.40 at the Grand Prix in Pardubice last weekend.

The men include national record holder Jan Micka, who fired off a career-fastest 1500m mark of 14:48.52 to set a new Czech standard while competing at April’s Stockholm Open.

At the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, the Czech Republic came away medal-less, although the nation did see 2 swimmers make finals. Kubova (nee Baumtrova) took 7th in the women’s 100m backstroke, while Micka finished 8th in the men’s 1500m free.

Czech athletes selected for 2019 World Championships:

Swimming:

Simona Kubova, Barbora Zavadova, Barbora Seemanova, Petra Weber, Jan Micka, Tomas Franta, Anika Apostalon, Lucie Svecena, Anna Kolarova (relay)

Open Water Swimming: will be known after June 10th

Artistic Swimming:

Alzbeta Dufkova, Vendula Mazankova,

Eliska Hodova, Aneta Mrazkova, Kristyna Kluskova (2 of the 3)

High Diving:

Michal Navratil