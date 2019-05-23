Just 2 Men On Belgium’s Roster For European Junior C’ships

On the heels of the Belgian World Championships roster having been announced, the nation’s federation has also revealed its lineup for this year’s European Junior Championships.

Taking place in Kazan this summer, the European Junior Championships have foreshadowed the world’s major emerging talent, with the 2018 edition seeing the likes of Hungarian maestro Kristof Milak, Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov and Great Britain’s Freya Anderson all taking golds in Helsinki.

For Belgium, Josephine Dumont, Zita Van Brabandt and Lana Ravelingien are among the women, but just 2 males will be taking the trip. Stan Franckx and Charles Grondel have each been selected for an individual event, as well as for the mixed 4x100m medley relay.