Mount Kelly’s Mantas Kauspedas Erases 2009 Lithuanian Record In SCM 50 Back

PORTSMOUTH 1st CHANCE QUALIFIER SC L2 MEET 2024

Saturday, October 5th & Sunday, October 6th

Portsmouth, England

SCM (25m)

Results: Meet Mobile – PNSC 1st Chance Qualifier October 2024

A Portsmouth, England meet last weekend saw a Lithuanian national record bite the dust at the hands of Mantas Kauspedas.

Representing Mount Kelly Swimming, Kauspedas, just 16 years of age, fired off a lifetime best of 23.67 to get to the wall first in the men’s SCM 50 backstroke.

That erased a 2009-era Lithuanian standard, a mark of 23.85 Vytautas Janusatis put on the books well over a decade ago.

Entering this competition, Kauspedas’ personal best rested at the 23.90 he produced last December, so he knocked .23 off that previous result to land atop the podium.

Additional results for Kauspedas at the Portsmouth competition included a gold medal-worthy time of 53.11 in the 100 back and 24.02 in the 50 fly.

The teen is no stranger to an international podium, having taken the 50m back title at this year’s European Junior Championships. He was also a member of Lithuania’s bronze medal-earning mixed medley relay at that competition.

Mount Kelly is a hotbed of emerging international talent with swimmers representing Great Britain, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Ireland and Austria.

At the aforementioned European Junior Championshps this year, Mount Kelly athletes earned 7 medals (3 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze).