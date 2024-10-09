Florent Manaudou Brought The Slow Clap to Swimming & With It, an Unforgettable Olympic Moment

Florent Manaudou won bronze in the 50m free at the Paris Olympics, marking the 4th Olympics in a row that Manaudou had medaled in the event. Before the final, Manaudou took a page from the track athletes’ book and started a slow clap, which the entire crowd joined in. After the fact, many who were in the final remembered how surreal and exciting it made the race itself.

