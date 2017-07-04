Mireia Belmonte Extends Speedo Contract for 4 More Years

Mireia Belmonte has signed a new 4-year deal with Speedo International. That will keep her in the brand until at least the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and through her 30th birthday.

In 2012, Belmonte became the first Spanish swimmer to win two Olympic medals when she took silvers in the 200 fly and 800 free. Four years later, she grew her legend when she became Spain’s first female Olympic swimming champion by winning gold in that same 200 fly. She earned bronze in the 400 IM to further build her legend.

Belmonte’s 2016 success was all-the-more impressive after she was forced out of the prior year’s World Championships while recovering from a shoulder injury.

Belmonte has 5 World Record swims in her career, all in short course meters, and 3 of which still stand on the books – the 400 free, the 800 free, and the 200 fly. She is part of an 8-member team that Spain is sending to the 2017 World Championships.

Belmonte’s Career Medals tally: