Mireia Belmonte and Seven Others Head to Budapest on Spain Worlds Team

Mireia Belmonte is the biggest name on the Spanish roster for the 2017 Budapest World Championships. She’s the defending Olympic Champion in the 200m fly, and she won a whopping six events at Spanish Nationals this spring. Belmonte comes in with medal potential in multiple events– she’s in the world top 20 in all six of the events that she swam at Spanish Nationals, and is world #3 in both the 400 IM and 1500 free.

Jessica Vall is another big name for the Spaniards. At Spanish Nationals, her 1:06.44 in the 100 breast was a lifetime best and a Spanish record. That time ranks her 7th in the world this year, while her 2:25.17 in the 200 breast ranks her 18th. Nineteen year olds Africa Zamorano and Jimena Perez will round out the women’s roster.

Among the men, national record holder Miguel Durán will be representing Spain in Budapest. He is the Spanish record holder in the 200 and 400 free, and 2016 Olympians Hugo Gonzales, Antonio Arroyo, and Joan Pons will join him at Worlds.

