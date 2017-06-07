Wright State Board of Directors To Vote On Budget Thursday

The Wright State Board of Directors will vote on their final budget tomorrow (June 8th), after announcing in May that they would be making several cuts, including both the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams. The meeting will determine whether or not the proposed budget cuts are made or not.

Wright State they anticipated they would save approximately $500,000 annually in scholarships, salaries, team budgets, travel and facility maintenance. Despite the blow to student-athletes, the school will continue to honor their scholarships until they graduate. The swimmers & divers are also permitted to transfer to another school without penalty, as per NCAA rules.

There were many other cuts announced in May, including the elimination of the positions of 71 employees and over 100 vacant positions in hopes of balancing out their 2018 fiscal year. The proposed budget also includes a 30.3 million dollar cut in the operations department. You can check out the full proposed budget here. The meeting is set for 8:30 AM.

Wright State competes in the NCAA’s Horizon League, where the men and women placed 4th and 7th respectively this past season at the Conference Championships. Along with the proposal to cut Wright State, Valparaiso is expected to leave for the Missouri Valley Conference, which would leave the conference with just six women’s programs and five men’s.

This past season their top performers at the Conference Championship were Emily Hayhow and Dominic Poletta, scoring 53 and 38.5 points respectively.