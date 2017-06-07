Auboeck, Zaiser Highlight Austrian Team for 2017 World Champs

Felix Auboeck and Lisa Zaiser are the headliners for the five-person Austrian team headed to Worlds in Budapest later this summer. Both swimmers hold four Austrian long course records each.

Auboeck is the national record holder in the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle races. He just recently earned the 800 free record at the Atlanta Pro Swim Series last month. He’s world ranked in two events this year– 24th in the 200 free and 12th in the 800 free, and he’s looking to continue momentum after an outstanding NCAA Championships in his freshman season with the Michigan Wolverines, where he scored in 3 events and touched 2nd in the mile and 3rd in the 500.

Zaiser holds two individual and two relay national records. She has individual marks in the 200 free and 200 IM, and has been on record-setting relays in the 400 and 800 free relays. Both Zaiser and Auboeck competed at the 2016 Olympic Games, with Auboeck coming just .05 from qualifying for semifinals in the 200 free.

Full Roster