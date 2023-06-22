Milligan University Gains Commitment From Butterflier Mikayla Best (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mikayla Best has announced that she will be headed to Milligan University this fall to continue her academic and athletic career. Best hails from Hamilton, Georgia, where she swims year-round with SouthWest Aquatics of Georgia.

Best shared why she chose Milligan with SwimSwam: “I love the campus in the mountains, and Milligan has a really great ministry program.”

Best recently graduated from Harris County High School, where she served as a team captain her senior year and is a two-time school record holder (200 and 500 free). This spring, she capped off her high school swimming career at the Georgia High School State Championship (1-5A), where she finished 24th overall in the 100 fly (1:02.09).

More recently, Best got her long course season underway with the Jack Barnacastle Invitational. She earned as high as 6th in the 100 fly, where she posted a time of 1:14.19 in finals. She also dropped a tenth in the 200 free to stop the clock at 2:29.33 for 11th.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 25.43

100 free – 58.23

200 free – 2:04.71

500 free – 5:29.40

100 fly – 59.52

200 fly – 2:10.76

Milligan University, located in Milligan, Tennessee, competes as an NAIA program in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC). The women won the AAC Championship title, and went on to place 5th at the NAIA National Championships. The team is currently led by head coach Spencer Scarth, who took over ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

Best’s personal best times in the 100 and 200 fly would have ranked her 4th and 3rd on the team this season, respectively. Gabby MacPherson owned the top times in both events, having posted a 57.58 and 2:05.98 at the NAIA National Championships. Coming in just behind her was Mary Grace Bitting, who turned in season best times of 58.08 and 2:06.77. Both will overlap with Best for at least one season.

Joining Best in the incoming class of 2027 is Florida native Carisa Kohn and Tennessee native Tessa Schwartz. Schwartz swims sprint free and breaststroke, while Kohn specializes in distance freestyle events.

