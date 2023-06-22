The Incredible Consistency of Australian Swimmers In Women’s 100 Freestyle

Australia’s dominance in the women’s 100 freestyle and 400 free relay is nothing new.
The Aussies are the reigning Olympic and world champions in the 400 free relay, having reset the world record numerous times in recent years, and have both the reigning Olympic (Emma McKeon) and world (Mollie O’Callaghan) champions in the 100 freestyle.
Last week, as has become the norm, the result of the women’s 100 free during the Australian World Championship Trials in Melbourne was impressive. Three swimmers (O’Callaghan, McKeon and Shayna Jack) cracked the 53-second barrier.
In 2023, every other country in the world combined has three swimmers sub-53.
Swimming Stats’ Instagram page has published the list of countries with the most sub-53 swimmers since 2010, that is, since the polyurethane super-suits were banned. Australia lead the pack easily with seven swimmers, the same as the next two countries combined (the United States and the Netherlands).
No wonder, the United States and Netherlands were the only countries to beat the Australians in the 400 free relay in a major meet since 2010 (long course meters).
Over the last six World Aquatics Championships, Australian teams won the event on three occasions, the U.S. twice (2013 and 2017), and the Dutch once in 2011. At the Olympic Games, Australia has demolished their opponents in the last three editions (2012, 2016 and 2021).
After the suit ban, the first woman to break the 53-second barrier was the Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo in 2012. In 2013, Australian Cate Campbell won the World Championships in a time of 52.33, and since then, in every year, Australians have been churning out sub-53 swims, something no country has come close to achieving.
For example, the U.S. has only had at least one swimmer venture into the 52s in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 during that timeframe.
Sub-53 swimmers In Women’s 100 Freestyle
Since 2010
|Swimmer
|Country
|Best Time
|Year
|Sarah Sjostrom
|SWE
|51.71
|2017
|Emma McKeon
|AUS
|51.96
|2021
|Cate Campbell
|AUS
|52.03
|2018
|Simone Manuel
|USA
|52.04
|2019
|Bronte Campbell
|AUS
|52.27
|2018
|Siobhan Haughey
|HKG
|52.27
|2021
|Mollie O’Callaghan
|AUS
|52.48
|2023
|Penny Oleksiak
|CAN
|52.59
|2021
|Mallory Comerford
|USA
|52.59
|2017
|Shayna Jack
|AUS
|52.60
|2022
|Pernille Blume
|DEN
|52.69
|2017
|Femke Heemskerk
|NED
|52.69
|2015
|Taylor Ruck
|CAN
|52.72
|2018
|Charlotte Bonnet
|FRA
|52.74
|2018
|Anna Hopkin
|GBR
|52.75
|2021
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|NED
|52.75
|2012
|Madison Wilson
|AUS
|52.76
|2021
|Rikako Ikee
|JPN
|52.79
|2018
|Yufei Zhang
|CHN
|52.90
|2020
|Meg Harris
|AUS
|52.92
|2021
|Torri Huske
|USA
|52.92
|2022
|Marrit Steenbergen
|NED
|52.98
|2023
|Abbey Weitzeil
|USA
|52.99
|2021
In addition to current Olympic champion McKeon and current world champion O’Callaghan, Cate Campbell broke the world record in 2016 to go along with her world title in 2013, while her sister Bronte Campbell was the world champion in 2015. And it seems that Australia’s hegemony in the 100 free and the 4×100 free is far from over.
Trivia: The first female swimmer in history to crack the 53-second barrier, as it couldn’t be otherwise, was an Australian swimmer. Libby Trickett clocked 52.99 at the 2007 Duel in The Pool in Sydney. However, that was never recognized as a world record, as it was set leading off the 4×100 freestyle mixed relay.
And how many times have each of these Australian swimmers broken 53? I’m unsure. Anyone know?