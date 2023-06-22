The Incredible Consistency of Australian Swimmers In Women’s 100 Freestyle

Australia’s dominance in the women’s 100 freestyle and 400 free relay is nothing new.

The Aussies are the reigning Olympic and world champions in the 400 free relay, having reset the world record numerous times in recent years, and have both the reigning Olympic (Emma McKeon) and world (Mollie O’Callaghan) champions in the 100 freestyle.

Last week, as has become the norm, the result of the women’s 100 free during the Australian World Championship Trials in Melbourne was impressive. Three swimmers (O’Callaghan, McKeon and Shayna Jack) cracked the 53-second barrier.

In 2023, every other country in the world combined has three swimmers sub-53.

Swimming Stats’ Instagram page has published the list of countries with the most sub-53 swimmers since 2010, that is, since the polyurethane super-suits were banned. Australia lead the pack easily with seven swimmers, the same as the next two countries combined (the United States and the Netherlands).

No wonder, the United States and Netherlands were the only countries to beat the Australians in the 400 free relay in a major meet since 2010 (long course meters).

Over the last six World Aquatics Championships, Australian teams won the event on three occasions, the U.S. twice (2013 and 2017), and the Dutch once in 2011. At the Olympic Games, Australia has demolished their opponents in the last three editions (2012, 2016 and 2021).

After the suit ban, the first woman to break the 53-second barrier was the Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo in 2012. In 2013, Australian Cate Campbell won the World Championships in a time of 52.33, and since then, in every year, Australians have been churning out sub-53 swims, something no country has come close to achieving.

For example, the U.S. has only had at least one swimmer venture into the 52s in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 during that timeframe.

Sub-53 swimmers In Women’s 100 Freestyle

Since 2010

Swimmer Country Best Time Year Sarah Sjostrom SWE 51.71 2017 Emma McKeon AUS 51.96 2021 Cate Campbell AUS 52.03 2018 Simone Manuel USA 52.04 2019 Bronte Campbell AUS 52.27 2018 Siobhan Haughey HKG 52.27 2021 Mollie O’Callaghan AUS 52.48 2023 Penny Oleksiak CAN 52.59 2021 Mallory Comerford USA 52.59 2017 Shayna Jack AUS 52.60 2022 Pernille Blume DEN 52.69 2017 Femke Heemskerk NED 52.69 2015 Taylor Ruck CAN 52.72 2018 Charlotte Bonnet FRA 52.74 2018 Anna Hopkin GBR 52.75 2021 Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED 52.75 2012 Madison Wilson AUS 52.76 2021 Rikako Ikee JPN 52.79 2018 Yufei Zhang CHN 52.90 2020 Meg Harris AUS 52.92 2021 Torri Huske USA 52.92 2022 Marrit Steenbergen NED 52.98 2023 Abbey Weitzeil USA 52.99 2021

In addition to current Olympic champion McKeon and current world champion O’Callaghan, Cate Campbell broke the world record in 2016 to go along with her world title in 2013, while her sister Bronte Campbell was the world champion in 2015. And it seems that Australia’s hegemony in the 100 free and the 4×100 free is far from over.

Trivia: The first female swimmer in history to crack the 53-second barrier, as it couldn’t be otherwise, was an Australian swimmer. Libby Trickett clocked 52.99 at the 2007 Duel in The Pool in Sydney. However, that was never recognized as a world record, as it was set leading off the 4×100 freestyle mixed relay.