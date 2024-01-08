A Brief History of Women’s Participation In Olympic Swimming

In August 2023, World Aquatics announced the Olympic qualifying procedures for the Paris 2024 Games. Among swimmers who will achieve the Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT, “A” cut), the Olympic Consideration Time (OCT, “B” cut), the relay-only swimmers and universality places, it is expected that World Aquatics will fulfill the total quota of 852 athletes in pool swimming.

This means that we will see the lowest number of swimmers in the Olympics since 1996 in Atlanta, when 762 athletes competed at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center. The overall athlete quota for Paris has been reduced from 11,000 to 10,500, which also means we will have the lowest number of athletes since 1996 (10,339).

It is also interesting to analyze the participation of female swimmers over the years. One of the recommendations of the 2020 Olympic Agenda proposed the IOC “work with the International Federations to achieve 50 percent female participation in the Olympic Games and to stimulate women’s participation and involvement in sport by creating more participation opportunities at the Olympic Games.”

Women’s participation in Olympic swimming since 1912

Year Women Men Total % Women 1912 27 93 120 22.5% 1920 24 92 116 20.7% 1924 51 118 169 30.2% 1928 72 110 182 39.6% 1932 44 84 128 34.4% 1936 94 154 248 37.9% 1948 88 161 249 35.3% 1952 118 201 319 37.0% 1956 99 136 235 42.1% 1960 144 236 380 37.9% 1964 162 243 405 40.0% 1968 204 264 468 43.6% 1972 245 287 532 46.1% 1976 208 263 471 44.2% 1980 143 190 333 42.9% 1984 186 308 494 37.7% 1988 252 381 633 39.8% 1992 256 385 641 39.9% 1996 345 417 762 45.3% 2000 396 558 954 41.5% 2004 393 544 937 41.9% 2008 433 547 980 44.2% 2012 429 458 887 48.4% 2016 414 483 897 46.2% 2021 398 477 875 45.5%

Women’s participation at the Olympic Games has been steadily increasing, and it is no different in swimming. The first time swimming events were included in the Olympics was in 1912, in Stockholm.

While women had competed at the Olympics from 1900 to 1908, this was the first time that women were admitted to the Olympic Program in one of the “major” sports on the program. In Stockholm, there were two women’s events: 100 freestyle and 4×100 freestyle. Twenty-seven women competed, 22.5% of the overall swimmers.

In 1972, the percentage of women in swimming reached 46.1%, the highest until 2012. At that time, there were 15 men’s events and 14 women’s events — the 4×200 freestyle was not contested by women. It was not until 1996 that women and men could swim the same number of events.

But it was only in 2021, in Tokyo, that male and female swimmers could swim the same events, with the addition of the men’s 800 freestyle and the women’s 1500 freestyle. It was expected that the percentage of men and women in Tokyo was equal, but it didn’t happen. There were 398 women (45.5%) and 477 men (54.5%).

This happened because, in some events, there were very few women competing. For example, 200 butterfly (16) and 400 IM (17). The lowest number among men was in the 1500 freestyle (28). This fact raised questions if the OQT in some women’s events were way too fast.

Let’s hope that, in Paris, the percentage of men and women in swimming will be equal, thus achieving the much-desired 50% equity stake.