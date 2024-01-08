West Virginia Adds GHSA Finalist Jayla Thompson for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top swimmers in the state of Georgia, Jayla Thompson has announced her college decision, committing to swim and attend West Virginia University beginning this fall. Thompson is currently a senior at North Gwinnett High School and swims club with SwimAtlanta.

At the beginning of December, Thompson competed at the Georgia Senior Short Course Championships, finishing in the A-final of both butterfly events. Her top finish came in the 200 fly, with her lifetime best of 2:02.50 being good enough to win the event. In the 100 fly, she took fourth, touching at 55.49. Thompson also added new personal bests in the 200 free (1:53.86) and 200 IM (2:09.94).

Last January, Thompson was an A-finalist in both of her races at the GHSA (Georgia High School) 7A Swimming and Diving Championships. Her top finish at that meet came in the 100 fly, with her time of 55.51 earning her the silver medal. She also took bronze in the 50 free, breaking 24.0 for the first time in a time of 23.96.

In part due to Thompson’s efforts, as well as her leg of the school’s winning 200 medley relay, North Gwinnett finished first overall as a team at the meet. The team’s victory marked the first time the women’s program at the school has ever won the state title.

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 55.20

200 fly – 2:02.50

50 free – 23.96

100 free – 52.64

200 free – 1:53.86

Last season, the Mountaineers finished in fourth out of five teams at the 2023 Big-12 Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. With her current best times, Thompson would have earned herself a spot in the A-final in the 200 fly and have missed the B-final of the 100 fly by just .02.

When Thompson arrives at WVU she will be joining former SwimAtlanta teammate and 2023 Big-12 200 fly bronze medalist Mia Walters for one season. So far this season, Walters leads the program in the 200 fly, having touched at 2:02.33 in the event at the WVU Invitational.

The Big-12 Conference is currently in the midst of a major shakeup, with multiple teams joining and leaving over the next few years. Beginning this season, BYU, Cincinnati, and Houston will all have women’s teams competing at the Big-12 Championships. While the conference won’t change during the 2023-2024 school year, Big-12 powerhouse Texas is slated to depart for the SEC in 2025.

