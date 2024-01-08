NCAA Champ Youssef Ramadan Returns to Butterfly Specialty in Va. Tech’s Sweep of Queens

Virginia Tech vs. Queens

Jan. 5, 2024

Christiansburg Aquatic Center

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

Team scores Men: No. 12 Virginia Tech 170, Queens 90 Women: No. 21 Virginia Tech 162, Queens 97



NCAA champion Youssef Ramadan was back swimming butterfly for Virginia Tech on Friday, earning three wins in the 100-yard butterfly (45.86), 100 freestyle (42.37), and 400 medley relay (45.57 100 back leadoff) to help the Hokies sweep visiting Queens on Friday.

It was Ramadan’s first time swimming the SCY 100 fly since he won the event at the 2023 NCAA Championships with a personal-best 43.15 last March, becoming the second-fastest performer ever and the first NCAA swimming champion in Virginia Tech’s history. His 100 fly time of 45.86 on Friday ranks 19th in the NCAA this season.

Ramadan’s 100 free time of 42.37 on Friday was just a blink off his season-best 42.31 that ranks 16th in the NCAA. His 100 back leadoff of 45.57 on the 400 medley relay marked a new season best, ranking 14th this season. The 21-year-old Egyptian added a 19.50 50 free leadoff on the Hokies’ 200 free relay that was disqualified, about half a second shy of his season-best 18.97 that ranks 7th in the NCAA. Last season at NCAAs, Ramadan also placed 5th in the 50 free (18.82) and 8th in the 100 free (41.61) along with his 100 fly title.

Virginia Tech dominated the longer freestyle events to distance itself from Queens. Spanish junior Luis Dominguez took both the 200 free (1:35.64) and 500 free (4:25.67) titles while sophomore Lee Naber triumphed in the 1000 free (9:16.17). Dominguez added a 42.83 anchor on the Hokies’ 400 free relay.

Spanish senior Carles Coll Marti showed off his versatility with a win in the 200 breast (1:53.41) and a runner-up finish in the 50 free (19.74). Ethan Maloney also contributed an individual victory for Virginia Tech with a season-best 53.96 in the 100 breast.

Queens senior Matej Dusa prevented a Virginia Tech freestyle sweep by claiming crowns in both the 50 free (19.47) and 100 free (42.75). Both times represent season bests for the 6-foot-4 Slovakian that rank 38th and 39th in the NCAA, respectively.

Slovakian freshman Frantisek Jablcnik tallied three lifetime bests for Queens, including a five-second win in the 400 IM (3:54.78). Queens teammate Yannick Plasil placed 2nd in the 400 IM (4:00.06) behind Jablcnik while adding a victory of his own in the 200 fly (1:45.61).

The Queens men ultimately lost the dual meet by a score of 170-90 to the No. 12 Hokies.

Women’s Recap

The No. 21 Virginia Tech women boasted a trio of swimmers who picked up two individual wins apiece in their 162-97 victory over Queens.

Senior distance specialist Chase Travis swept the 500 free (4:47.43) and 1000 free (9:46.67), the latter in a season-best time that ranks 25th in the NCAA.

Singaporean sophomore Carmen Weiler Sastre swept the 100 back (53.49) and 200 back (1:56.88) while leading off Virginia Tech’s disqualified 200 free relay with a 22.76 split. The Hokies’ backstroke depth was on full display as two swimmers went faster than Sastre’s 100 back win during their 400 medley relay leadoffs.

Caroline Bentz blazed a 52.98 100 back leading off Virginia Tech’s 400 medley relay before going on to capture 1st-place finishes in the 50 free (22.64) and 100 free (49.65). The senior was just off her season-best 52.55 in the 100 back that ranks 36th in the NCAA.

Hokies senior Emma Atkinson also posted an impressive backstroke leadoff of 53.09 on the their 400 medley relay ‘B’ team. She added an individual win in the 200 free (1:48.90).

Queens swept both breaststroke events with freshman Libby Livesay taking the 100 breast (1:03.77) and junior Sarah Brown touching first in the 200 breast (2:17.10). Brown placed 2nd in the 100 breast (1:04.03) not far behind Livesay.

Fifth-year Danielle Melilli also had a big day for Queens. She collected runner-up finishes in the 50 free (22.88) and 100 free (50.02) while leading off her victorious 200 free relay team (1:32.09) with a 22.80 split.

Queens returns to action on Saturday against Gardner-Webb and Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech faces off against the University of Virginia on Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.