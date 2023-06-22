Arizona Wildcat Julia Heimstead Lands Big Time Drops 2 Weeks Out of US Trials

2023 Tucson Ford Southwest Classic

June 9-11, 2023

Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, Tucson, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50m)

Meet Results

One of the highlights of 2023 for the Arizona Wildcats has been rising senior Julia Heimstead, and she continued her success earlier this month at the 2023 Tucson Ford Southwest Classic.

Heimstead, who finished 3rd in the 100 yard fly at the Pac-12 Championships in February, ripped off a bunch of best times in her home pool, including 59.83 in the 100 meter fly.

That time, which followed a 1:00.09 in prelims, shaved .05 seconds off her previous best time, which was done at a July meet last summer.

Her bigger drop came in the 200 fly, where she swam 2:12.85. Her best time coming into the meet, from this meet last year, was 2:15.77. She added best times in the 100 free (56.76) and 200 free (2:01.39).

Those swims come at an important point for Arizona, which is trying to rebuild momentum after a tough few season. That included the addition of program legend Amanda Beard to the coaching staff, and with the US International Team Trials approaching.

Heimstead now ranks as the 26th-best American so far in 2023 in the 100 fly and 20th in the 200 fly and within striking distance of a final at the upcoming Trials.