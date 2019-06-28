Miley & Cumberlidge Earn Wins On Day 1 Of Scottish Nats

2019 SCOTTISH NATIONAL OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Scottish National Open Swimming Championships began today in Aberdeen, with swimmers from Edinburgh, Stirling, Warrender and more hitting the Sports Village pool in pursuit of titles. Swimmers are also looking to get some final fine-tuning in before the World Univerity Game, European Junior Championships, and World Championships, all starting in July.

For the women, Olympian Hannah Miley swam a strong 400m IM on her way back to form from ankle surgery late last year. The Aberdeen native clocked a winning time of 4:47.11 en route to topping the podium.

Post-race, Miley stated, “It was a good training day. I like racing Scottish Nationals, it gives you a sneak peek as to how the training has gone and how mentally tough you are to push through. There are a lot of swimmers who are heading out to World University Games, World Juniors, and World Championships so it’s hard to see a lot of super-fast swimming.

“People should be saving themselves for those meets. It does, however mean when you come here and race head to head, I can really work on my own competitive skills, especially when I’m fatigued.

“It’s been a long day. I was in the pool training at 5.30 this morning and it will be the same tomorrow. I know the time is not my max or anywhere near where I want to be, but overall I feel I’m heading in the right direction and am pretty chuffed with my day.”

Miley is entered in a monster schedule of 8 events here at these Scottish Nationals.

Also in the water was National Record holder Tain Bruce, doing her thing in her specialty 100m fly event. the 21-year-old Edinburgh athlete notched the only sub-minute time of the field in 59.67 for gold. She’s been as fast as 59.22 this year.

15-year-old Toni Shaw set a new British Record for S9 n the women’s 100m butterfly, topping the clock at 1:08.03, while Natalia Chociaj hit a new S13 Scottish National Record in the same event in 1:21.60.

Edinburgh teammates David Cumberlidge and Jack Thorpe finished 1-2 in the men’s 10m free, as they often do, with World University Games-bound Cumberlidge getting the upper hand in 49.42 to Thorpe’s 49.88.

Stirling’ Zak Aitchison got his hands on the wall first in the men’s 50m breast in 28.14, while 17-year-old Liam McLaughlin of Warrender claimed the top prize in the men’s 1500m free in 16:16.49.

Additional Winners: