Emily Schroeder Set to Swim at SLU Beginning in Fall 2019

Saint Charles, Missouri, native Emily Schroeder is staying home to continue her swimming career, committing to Saint Louis University beginning this fall.

Schroeder, who swims for CSP Tideriders, was valedictorian at Incarnate Word. She was a four-time first team all-conference selection and an honorable mention all-state recipient her junior and senior years.

In 2019, she was the runner-up in the 200 IM and finished sixth in the 100 free at the Class A state meet. Schroeder also was a member of Incarnate Word’s fourth place 200 free relay, fifth place 200 medley relay and sixth place 200 medley relay. In 2018, she finished 10th in the 200 IM, 14th in the 500 free and was part of the 10th place 200 free relay and 19th place 200 medley relay teams.

Schroeder swam personal bests in the 100-yard free (53.87), 200 free (1:55.74), 50 fly (28.37) and 400 IM (4:43.47) at the Speed Champions Series meet in Columbia, Missouri, in March. She also competed in the 200 IM.

The incoming freshman posted her personal best in the 200 IM (2:10.31) at the state meet in February.

“Super excited to announce that I will be swimming at St. Louis University next year,” Schroeder said. “(I) couldn’t have done it without my family, coaches, friends, and teammates. I cannot wait to be a Billiken.”

Top Times (SCY)

100 free – 53.87

200 free – 1:55.74

200 IM – 2:10.31

400 IM – 4:43.47

Schroeder’s 100 free time would have ranked fifth among SLU swimmers in 2018-19 behind sophomore Natalie Daniel (51.57), freshman Emily Smith (52.37), junior Mary First (52.69) and freshman Olivia Tate (53.06).

In the 200 free, she would have ranked sixth on the team.

In the 200 IM, Schroeder would have been fourth on the team behind sophomore Katelyn Schmude (2:06.49), Smith (2:06.84), junior Savannah Nichols (2:09.56).

In the 400 IM, her time would have ranked fourth behind Schumde (4:26.66) and freshmen Claire Koh (4:32.11) and Ingrid Rosko (4:35.55).

