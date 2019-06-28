Daniel Zaitsev Lowers Estonian 50 Fly Record On Day 2 Of Budapest Open

2019 BUDAPEST OPEN

June 26-29, 2019

Budapest, Hungary

Danube Arena

Day 2 Finals Results

After finishing in a tie for second in the 50 free on the opening day of the 2019 Budapest Open, Estonian Daniel Zaitsev picked up a win and set a new National Record on day two.

Competing in the final of the men’s 50 fly, Zaitsev touched in a time of 23.53, lowering his previous Estonian Record of 23.58 set at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow. Including his 23.73 swim in the prelims, the 21-year-old has now gone sub-24 in the event on nine separate occasions.

Umitcan Gures of Turkey placed second in 24.03, followed by Abdelrahman Elaraby (24.11) of Egypt and notable Hungarians Peter Holoda (24.14) and Nandor Nemeth (24.23).

Another impressive swim on the night came from Hungary’s Daniel Sos, who dominated the men’s 200 IM in a time of 2:01.27. Sos was just six-tenths off his lifetime best of 2:00.64 from the 2017 Hungarian Championships in Debrecen.

OTHER EVENTS