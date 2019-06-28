Carmel High School’s Meredith Berglund Commits to South Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carmel, Indiana, native Meredith Berglund has announced her intentions to swim for the University of South Carolina beginning in the fall of 2020.

Berglund is a two-time Indiana state finalist, finishing fourth in the 100 fly her sophomore year (55.18) and fifth her junior season (personal best 54.80). Also a state champion with the 200 medley relay, she helped the Carmel High School team to the 2018-19 IHSAA Girls state championship, its 33rd in a row.

Berglund, who also competes with the Carmel Swim Club, was a Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference all-league team selection in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She also earned NISCA/Speedo All-America honors in 2018.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of South Carolina,” Berglund said. “I chose USC for the amazing team environment, the coaching staff and academic opportunities. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have supported me along the way.”

Berglund’s personal best in the 100 fly on the long course stage (1:03.47) came at the Speedo Champions Series in Indianapolis on March 29, 2019. Her short course personal best (54.80) at the state meet on Feb. 8, which met the 2019 Winter Juniors standard, would have ranked fifth among Gamecocks in 2018-19.

Top SCY times:

100 Fly – 54.80

200 Fly – 2:12.06

200 IM – 2:09.61

400 IM – 4:37.80

Berglund joins four other recruits in the Gamecocks’ incoming class: Emma Sullivan, Gabi Reed, Riley Parker and Kaitlyn Porter.

Berglund’s 100 fly time would have ranked fifth on the 2018-19 Gamecock roster, while her 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM times would not have ranked in the team’s top five for the year.

