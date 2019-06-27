SMU Gets Verbal Commitment from Naperville, Illinois’ Maxine Parkinson

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Naperville, Illinois, native Maxine Parkinson has verbally committed to swim for Southern Methodist University beginning in the fall of 2020.

Parkinson has been a finalist in the 100 breast at the Illinois High School Girls State Championships each of the last two years. She was the runner-up in the event as a junior (1:03.43) after finishing fourth (1:02.90) in a faster time during her sophomore season. The 2018 USA Swimming Scholastic All-America and NISCA All-America honoree also finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:03.03) at the 2018 state meet in November, and was a part of Neuqua Valley’s state champion 400 free relay team.

Most recently, Parkinson was a finalist in the 200 IM (8th, 2:05.87) at the Illinois State Senior Championship in February.

She is qualified for the 2019 Futures meet in the 50 free (23.79) and for the 2019 Summer Juniors (LCM) in the 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 IM.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at SMU for the next four years,” Parkinson said. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point! Pony Up!”

Parkinson swims for Delta Aquatics.

Top Times (SCY)

50 free – 23.79

100 breast – 1:02.47

200 breast – 2:17.82

200 IM – 2:02.37

Parkinson’s best 50 free time would have ranked fifth among SMU women in 2019 behind junior American Athletic Conference champion Erin Trahan (22.53) and three sophomores – Andrea Podmanikova (23.2), Samantha Smith (23.36) and Felicity Passon (23.52).

In the 100 breast, Parkinson would have ranked third on the team behind AAC runnerup Podmankova (59.68) and freshman Fernanda Jimenez Peon (1:02.36).

In the 200 breast, Parkinson would have been third behind the AAC champion in Podmankova (2:08.66) and Jimenez Peon (2:16.44).

In the 200 IM, Podmanikova (1:58.57), sophomore Gabriella Grobler (2:00.82) and junior Erin Trahan (2:02.28) boast better times on the Houston roster.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.