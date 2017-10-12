Mid-Distance and Distance Freestyler Heidi Dickson Gives Verbal to Seton Hall

Heidi Dickson, who hails from Greenwich Township, New Jersey but swims for Wilmington, Delaware’s Ursuline Academy and Delaware Swim Team, has verbally committed to Seton Hall University’s class of 2022.

“so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at seton hall university!!💙💙 #HALLin”

Dickson is primarily a distance freestyler. She has been an A-finalist in the 200/500 free double at the Delaware State Meet in each of her three high school seasons. Most recently she was runner-up in the 200 free and 500 free at the 2017 DIAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships, helping Ursuline Academy win its second straight team title.

Dickson had a strong junior year, improving in most of her best events. Notably, this summer she notched best times in the 100/200/400/800 free and 200 back. She had improved her mile time during short-course season.

Top times:

200 free – 1:54.89

500 free – 5:05.30

1000 free – 10:24.72

1650 free – 17:11.06

400 IM – 4:36.09

Dickson would have placed 7th in the 1650 free at the 2017 Big East Conference Championships, finishing just behind Seton Hall’s then-freshmen Jillian Calocino (3rd) and Gabby Van Tassell (6th), who will make excellent training partners next year. Dickson also would have scored in the B finals of the 500 free and 400 IM.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].