Michigan Adds 22.2 LC 50 Freestyler Ole Eidam at Mid-Season with 4 Years of NCAA Eligibility

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Michigan Wolverines have a mid-season freshman addition to the team in Germany’s Ole Eidam. Eidam, 21, is joining the Wolverines for the spring semester in what will his first of four years of NCAA eligibility. Eidam is a German national champion, and has competed for Germany at European Championships and at a number of World Cups.

Eidam is primarily a sprint freestyler, with some very nice sprint fly speed to boot. He was the 2023 German national champion in the men’s 50 free (LCM), where he clocked his career best of 22.26. He helped Germany’s men’s 4×100 free relay to a 6th place finish this past summer, splitting 48.63 (LCM) on the anchor leg after splitting 48.60 in prelims.

Here’s a look at Eidam’s career bests in both SCM and LCM.

Personal Bests (SCM/LCM)

50 Free – 22.42/22.26

100 Free – 48.68/49.02

200 Free – 1:48.55/1:54.98

50 Fly – 24.03/23.77

100 Fly – 52.70/52.78

Eidam competed in his first meet as a Wolverine this past weekend, racing against Indiana. In his first yards meet of his career, he went 19.85 in the 50 free, 44.27 in the 100 free, 47.96 in the 100 fly, and split 43.83 on the 2nd leg of the 400 free relay.

Eidam’s sprint free speed should add some juice to Michigan’s relays, which are already looking to be in good shape for years to come. Michigan returns a 400 free relay that finished 17th at last year’s NCAAs, and the Wolverines have a great contingent of men’s sprinters coming in with their 2025 freshman class.

His fly speed should add some great depth to a fly group that already featured two scoring swimmers in the 100 fly at last year’s NCAAs in Gal Groumi and Tyler Ray.

Eidam is now part of Michigan’s 2024 freshman class that also features Inbar Danziger, Thomas Farney, Henry Gray, Rian Herrmann, Jon Jontvedt, William Savarese, Tyler Tannenberger, Matthew Hussey, and Lorne Wigginton.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.