Stage Is Set For 2025 Swimming Australia Open Water Championships

2025 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, January 23rd – Sunday, January 26th

Busselton Jetty, Western Australia

Open Water

Meet Central

Start List

The 2025 Swimming Australia Open Water Championships are set to begin on Thursday, January 23rd. The 4-day affair attracts not only emerging and veteran talent from within the host nation but also from Japan, Singapore, Great Britain and beyond.

This year’s edition of the competition serves as a selection meet for the 2025 World Aquatics Open Water World Championships slated for Singapore this July.

The first and second-ranked eligible athletes in both genders who accrue the most points based on the Combined Point Score from this competition and the World Aquatics 10k World Series qualifying event will be selected for the Australian World Championships team.

Key entrants on the men’s side include the trio who landed on the 2024 podium, including winner Thomas Raymond of Noosa, runner-up Robert Bonsall of North Coast and Kazushi Imafuku of Japan.

They’ll be joined by Miami’s Bailey Armstrong and Nick Sloman of Melbourne Vicentre, among others. 28-year-old Sloman was the gold medalist at the 2025 Lorne Pier to Pub open water race over the weekend.

2024 champion Taylor Martin of Carlile leads the women’s pack, with Japan’s Misa Okuzono and North Coast’s Rosie Wilson, last year’s respective silver and bronze medalists, also among the field.

Visiting distance ace Leah Crisp of Great Britain is set to challenge, along with Madeleine Gough, Chelsea Gubecka, Moesha Johnson and Singapore’s Chantal Liew.