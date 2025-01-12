Pallister, Sloman & Short Land On Pier To Pub Open Water Podiums

2025 LORNE PIER TO PUB

Sunday, January 12th

Lorne, Victoria, Australia

The 2025 edition of the annual Lorne Pier to Pub race, one of the world’s largest ocean swims, took place today in Victoria, Australia.

Starting at the Lorne Pier and finishing at the Lorne Surf Life Saving Club, the competition spans approximately 1.2k and attracts nearly 5,000 amateur and professional competitors.

Australian Olympic champion Lani Pallister bagged her sixth Pier to Pub title, taking the women’s open event in a time of 11:24.0

That beat the field by about 20 seconds, with Madison Cooper touching next while Mackie Hunter rounded out the top 3.

“Adding a sixth (Pier to Pub) is really exciting, it’s nice to come and race early in the season,” Pallister said post-race. (Geelong Advertiser)

“I had three weeks off in Europe before coming to do this so I definitely knew it wasn’t going to be as easy. I think it’s a good reality check that I need to go back to some hard work.”

Pallister earned gold at the 2024 Olympic Games as a member of the Aussie women’s 4x200m free relay but withdrew from the 1500m free individual event after having tested positive for COVID-19.

On the men’s side, open water national champion Nick Sloman earned his first Pier to Pub title, beating out fellow Olympian Sam Short.

Sloman hit the timepad in 10:12.0 to Short’s 10:27.0, with Harry Hay collecting 3rd place in 10:37.0.

“I know there was a lot of pressure on my shoulders to get the win today … it’s an incredible achievement for myself,” Sloman said of his victory. (Geelong Advertiser)

In Paris, Sloman placed 11th overall in the men’s 10k open water race.

As for 21-year-old Short, the 2023 world champion finished 4th in the men’s 400m free, 9th in the 800m free and 13th in the 1500m free despite entering the Olympics as a medal favorite. In September of last year, Short revealed that a “combination of illnesses and injuries” derailed his year and preparation for the Games.