Kevin Renshaw Leaves Aquatics GB Coaching Post After Two Decades

Kevin Renshaw, Aquatics GB Performance Pathway and Distance Lead for swimming, has revealed he will be stepping down from his role.

Renshaw has been involved with the sport since 1994, beginning at the Newburn and Chester-le-Street clubs and highlighted by his instrumental hand in developing the Aquatics GB Performance Pathway to develop the next generation of national talent.

Over the course of his career, Renshaw was on three Olympic Games and nine World Championships coaching staffs. He also served as Head Coach for Team England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

He most recently helped Hector Pardoe earn men’s 10k bronze at the 2024 World Championships and helped Pardoe, Toby Robinson and Leah Crisp achieve Paris 2024 Olympic qualification.

Renshaw’s career also included coaching David Davies, Joanne Jackson, Molly Renshaw and Tim Shuttleworth.

Regarding his departure, Renshaw stated, “I am very sad to leave such a brilliant organisation, but the time is right for me to move on. I have loved my time with Aquatics GB and have so many memories to cherish.

“I still have a huge passion for the sport, and even more so for the swimmers, and it is they that have always motivated me to throw myself wholeheartedly into whichever role I have had. I will miss everyone so much, especially all of the amazing athletes. I will continue to support and champion Aquatics GB from the outside, and I wish everyone all the success they deserve.” (Aquatics GB)

Aquatics GB Performance Director Chris Spice said, “Kevin has been influential in a number of roles for us, with his recent impact helping to drive growth and development across our distance swimming programme – a development that was clear to see with this year’s Olympic qualifications.

“As well as coaching senior athletes to major meet success over the years, his role in bringing through and overseeing the next generation of British swimmers has been so important. Some of those athletes are thriving now to win Olympic, World and European titles, while others are beginning to make themselves known and are sure to have exciting careers in the years to come – something for which Kevin should be very proud.

“I know that everyone at Aquatics GB will join me in wishing him all the best for the future.”